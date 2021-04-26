The Fiery Cast Of ‘Drag Race España’ Has Been Revealed

Symone was just crowned the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 and is officially America’s Next Drag Superstar and already, fans are eagerly looking forward to the next Drag Race iteration to hit their screens; thankfully, they won’t have to wait long. The first teaser for All Stars 6 (which will be premiering on Paramount Plus) dropped during the Season 13 finale. Drag Race Down Under is poised to premiere on May 1st on Wow Presents PLUS, and today, the inaugural cast of the eagerly anticipated Drag Race España has finally been revealed. The wonderfully eclectic and amazingly diverse cast include everything from non-binary club kids to bombshell comedy queens and they are all going to be battling it out for the title of Spain’s First Drag Superstar.

The queens competing on Season 1 of Drag Race España are:

Hugaceo Crujiente

Pupi Posson

Inti

Dovima Nurmi

Sagittaria

Carmen Falara

KIller Queen

Vulcano

Arantxa Castilla La Mancha

The Marcarena

Joining the ten inaugural queens are the already announced host of Drag Race España Supremme de Luxe, along with Javier Calvo, Javier Ambrossi and fashion designer Ana Locking as judges, with a new guest judge joining the panel weekly.

‘Drag Race España’ will debut this May exclusively on WOW Presents Plus in the US and internationally, on ATRESplayer PREMIUM (Spain) (Airdate TBD)