Queer storytelling keeps finding new, refreshing ways to pull us in, and this time filmmaker, writer, and producer Josh Cox is giving us something that feels beautifully personal. His new LGBTQ series The Nature of Us just premiered on YouTube on August 1 (yes, it’s free, you’re welcome), and it’s already giving us all the feels we’ve been craving since Heartstopper went on break.

The six-part series centers on Elly and Yona, two 18-year-olds in that strange autumn right after high school ends, when life feels terrifying, open, and full of possibility. Their connection sparks fast, leading them to explore both their passions and each other. But of course, it’s not smooth sailing. Love and self-discovery rarely are, and their bond is tested in ways neither of them expected. It’s heartfelt, it’s messy, it’s tender—exactly what you want in a queer coming-of-age story.

Cox himself admits that this project hits especially close to home. In an exclusive interview with Gayety magazine, he revealed, “I am Elly…in so many ways.” Writing Elly’s story, he explained, came very naturally because so much of it drew from his own lived experiences. That personal stamp makes The Nature of Us feel not just authentic, but also deeply resonant. You’re not just watching a show—you’re catching echoes of Cox’s own journey.

Of course, inspiration also came from some of our favorite queer and queer-adjacent series. Cox pointed to Heartstopper (a comfort watch for so many of us) and Shameless as creative influences. You can feel those threads in the way the show balances sweetness with rawness, keeping things heartfelt without losing the grit of real life.

One thing Cox was intentional about? He didn’t want the story to spoon-feed. He told Gayety that he avoided being overly “expositional,” trusting instead that audiences would get to know the characters by simply watching them live and breathe on screen. The result is a show that feels honest, never forced.

And let’s talk about the cast. Elly is played by Benjamin Piers, Yona by Sean Manucha, and Rowen—the ever-reliable best friend we all need in our lives—is brought to life by Alison Newton.

Elly, true to Cox’s own reflections, is a bit morose and navigating depression. Yona is his opposite in many ways, bringing light and balance into Elly’s world. And then there’s Rowen, steadfast, grounding, the kind of best friend who’s always there when the drama peaks.

Fun bonus: Piers and Newton have actually been friends for years, so their chemistry has that effortless, lived-in quality you can’t fake.

The characters feel familiar because, in so many ways, they are. We’ve all known an Elly, been a Yona, or leaned on a Rowen. The trio represents not just friendship and love but also the push and pull of growing up queer in a world that’s both expanding and daunting at the same time.

So why should you watch The Nature of Us? Aside from the fact that you’re definitely missing Heartstopper right now (don’t worry, same), this series brings its own special magic. It’s nostalgic in the best way, heartwarming without being saccharine, and relatable enough that you’ll find yourself nodding at certain moments thinking, “yep, that was me at 18.”

And did I mention it’s free? You can catch it on YouTube, and with new episodes dropping every Friday.

Honestly, clear your schedule, make yourself a snack, and prepare to fall a little in love with Elly, Yona, and Rowen. Because The Nature of Us is more than just another queer series—it’s a reminder of why these stories matter, why we see ourselves in them, and why we’ll always come back for more.

