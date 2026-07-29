Ferran Torres and Marcos Llorente’s Shirtless Kissing Photos Go Viral

The World Cup trophy wasn’t the only thing Spain took home. Thanks to Ferran Torres and Marcos Llorente, the victory celebration in Ibiza somehow became the internet’s favorite summer blockbuster. One cheek kiss, one bear hug, two shirtless soccer stars, and suddenly gay social media was treating a luxury yacht like the hottest set in sports entertainment.

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Nobody’s claiming there’s anything romantic going on. But when two ridiculously handsome athletes celebrate under the Mediterranean sun looking like they accidentally wandered into Heated Rivalry, people are going to have questions—and plenty of screenshots.

Ferran Torres and Marcos Llorente accidentally broke everyone’s concentration

Fresh off Spain’s World Cup triumph, Torres and Llorente swapped the soccer pitch for a luxury yacht in Ibiza, where photographers captured the teammates soaking up the sun and celebrating in style.

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The photos quickly spread across social media, racking up millions of views and an avalanche of thirsty reactions. In one image, Torres playfully kisses Llorente on the cheek while both are dripping wet in their swim trunks. Another shows Torres wrapping Llorente in a bear hug from behind while planting another kiss on his cheek.

It’s the kind of photo set that makes people completely forget why they opened the app in the first place.

After reaching the pinnacle of international soccer, it’s hardly surprising the teammates wanted to let loose. Winning the World Cup calls for a celebration, and Ibiza certainly understood the assignment.

Are they just European… or is the internet just being the internet?

As expected, the photos sent social media into detective mode. One camp immediately started comparing the pair to characters straight out of Heated Rivalry. Others were quick to point out that the players aren’t gay—they’re just European, referencing the more relaxed attitudes toward physical affection between male friends in many parts of Europe compared with the United States.

In other words, what sparks endless speculation on one side of the Atlantic might simply be an ordinary display of friendship on the other.

That explanation, however, didn’t stop the memes, the edits, or the endless parade of “your honor, I’d like to present Exhibit A” posts.

The real winners of the weekend

Whatever the relationship between Ferran Torres and Marcos Llorente, one thing is impossible to argue with: the internet got a masterclass in championship celebrations.

Mediterranean sunshine? Check.Luxury yacht? Check. Two elite soccer players showing off sculpted abs, championship smiles, and enough natural charisma to send timelines into collective meltdown? Also check.

Sometimes a viral moment doesn’t need a dramatic reveal or a headline-making scandal. Sometimes all it takes is two incredibly photogenic teammates celebrating the biggest achievement of their careers while looking like they accidentally walked onto the cover of a summer romance novel.