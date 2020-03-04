The “Pose” Cast Is Back In The Rehearsal Room

The category is… Season 3! And, they’re dancing already?!

The cast of Pose is back in the rehearsal room and we COULDN’T be more excited. The cast was kind enough to take behind-the-scenes photos of their first days back. They can be seen sharing big smiles and big poses.

The Emmy-winning show that spotlights New York City’s QPOC ballroom scene during the 80s and 90s was created by Ryan Murphy and Steven canals. Along with writer Janet Mock, the three promised that season three will continue to tackle difficult, real, and vibrant stories for the cast of characters and actors.

Even better, we’ll also get some stunning dance routines in the process. While Pose isn’t necessarily a dance or musical show, that doesn’t stop it from having several dance and music numbers. This includes the fact that Pose’s story centers around the world of ballroom and voguing.

Reminding us of that fact, cast member Dyllón Burnside, who plays Ricky on the show, posted a video of himself getting a lesson from dance icon and vogue consultant Jamal Milan. As Burnside simply but poignantly captioned the video, we all got to see “the process” in action.

No, we just can’t wait to see the final result when Pose season 3 airs later this year.