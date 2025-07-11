The Post-Divorce of Jwan Yosef Transformation You Can’t Miss 

Well, well, well, if it isn’t the hottest breakup that keeps on giving! Almost exactly two years after Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef announced their split, the pair have decided to make the most of their newly single status. How? By unleashing a dueling display of shirtless thirst traps. Yep, it’s the Hot Divorced Daddy Summer we didn’t know we needed, but now can’t live without.

On Wednesday, in a move that can only be described as iconic, Jwan Yosef kicked things off with a slideshow of shirtless pics from a rustic farm in Ljugarn, Sweden. Now, let’s pause. The 40-year-old artist, who is basically living his best post-divorce life in white sweat shorts and a whole lot of muscles, showed off his torso with a level of confidence that only a true art specimen could. And did we mention the rustic farm vibe? In case you were wondering what it looks like when a “favorite farmhand” goes full “divorced daddy,” here you go: ripped physique, effortless charm, and a healthy dose of sexual tension that has us all questioning our life choices.

One photo, in particular, has Jwan flaunting his armpit in a casual flex (possibly sending Ricky a little inspiration), while another offered a glimpse of his bare feet, a subtle nod to Ricky’s long-standing tradition of foot fetish fan service.

Captioning this masterpiece, Jwan borrowed a page from RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty, Sasha Colby, with the phrase, “YOUR FAVORITE FARMHAND’S FAVORITE FARMHAND.” Can you hear the collective yee-haw echoing through every gay bar and drag show on the planet? Because we sure can. I mean, who wouldn’t want to harvest crops with this fine specimen?

Though Jwan’s thirst trap didn’t quite go viral in the way his ex-husband’s posts have, it did pull in over 16K likes, 450 shares, and an absolute flood of comments—most of them with flame emojis, the word “daddy,” and the universally-accepted “my favorite farmCHEST.” Trust us, we’re right there with you. If this is what “simple country life” looks like, we’ll take it, Jwan. Yee-haw indeed.

Of course, no Hot Divorced Daddy Summer would be complete without a little competition. Enter Ricky Martin. Just four hours after Jwan’s post, Ricky shared his own sweaty, sun-kissed, shirtless beach pics—just to remind everyone that the two-time Grammy winner can still break the internet one armpit at a time. The gays (and theys) rejoiced.

Now, was Ricky inspired by Jwan’s sultry farmyard photos? We’ll never know. But it’s a beautiful, if coincidental, moment in the saga of divorced dads we’re all obsessed with. It was only two years ago, on July 6, 2023, that the couple sent shockwaves through the LGBTQ+ community by announcing their separation after six years of marriage. The joint statement they released was all love, respect, and commitment to co-parenting their two children—Lucia, 6, and Renn, 5, in addition to Ricky’s older twin sons, Matteo and Valentino, whom he raises as a single parent.

Since that time, both have kept the peace in their coparenting dynamic, with Jwan even sharing a sweet Father’s Day pic with Ricky for their kiddos. Meanwhile, Ricky’s been busy jet-setting around the world, promoting his music, and starring in the AppleTV+ series Palm Royale, while Jwan’s been quietly working on his own artistic endeavors, including the launch of his new book, Jwan Yosef Intimacies, which brings together a collection of his homoerotic artwork.

“I’m excited to share this book with you all,” Jwan posted about the release. “It’s been truly a collaborative journey.” If you need us, we’ll be over here trying to figure out how to add “intimacy and touch” into our personal branding, thanks to Jwan’s incredibly well-curated aesthetic.

So, while Ricky continues to break hearts (and the internet) in his scorching beach pics, and Jwan remains the underrated thirst trap king of the farm-to-table world, we’re all just here for the ride. We’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any updates in the ongoing Martin-Yosef Divorced Daddy Body Battle. We expect nothing less than high-level hotness as they continue to embrace their single lives, co-parent like pros, and remind us all that the hottest chapter of their lives may have just begun.

Now if you’ll excuse us, we’re off to do some yoga… and maybe a little “crop harvesting.”