The Spider-Man Star Showed Off His Very Ripped Physique On Instagram

Last week the Hemsworth brothers playfully teased each other on social media about getting in better shape. This week it is Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland’s turn. The Impossible actor, 25, joined fellow Brit and longtime friend Oliver Trevena, 40, for a boxing-themed workout. Both hunks took time out afterwards to snap a photo, with Holland still sweaty and shirtless!

Trevena, looking very handsome and not at all fatigued, captioned the photo,

“WARNING! Use extreme caution when training with a friend who is also a Marvel Superhero. May cause post workout collapse.”

The former host of Young Hollywood added two hashtags to the photo, one referencing Holland’s latest film and the other more humorous,

#NowPutYourShirtBackOnSuperman

All the hard work and training Holland has put in to play Spider-Man definitely shows. The Billy Elliot actor had to build 15 lbs of muscle for his latest blockbuster film. Training with George Ashwell the only equipment they used was a pair of dumbbells. According to Yahoo Sports,

“Holland’s training came down to a simple five-step workout, which involved mostly bodyweight workouts, and some weight training that only required a pair of dumbbells. Ashwell designed Holland’s workout around a slow but steady approach and didn’t want him to bulk up too quickly. To do this, he instructed Holland to do high-intensity interval training (HIIT) techniques — which involves giving full effort to a workout for short bursts of 30 to 60 seconds — that targeted multiple muscle groups each session.”

Holland recently spoke to People magazine about no longer playing Peter Parker and his alter ego,

“I’ve loved every minute of it. I’ve been so grateful to Marvel and Sony for giving us the opportunity and keeping us on and allowing our characters to progress. It’s been amazing. That’s why for me, I don’t want to say goodbye to Spider-Man — but I feel like we might be ready to say goodbye to Spider-Man.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently playing in theaters nationwide.

