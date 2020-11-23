The Str8UpGayPorn Awards Include Some Very Clever Categories

The Str8UpGayPorn Awards are unlike many other ceremonies there. Others tend to stick to the basic kind of categories in which a performer, director or studio can be nominated while this particular award show goes the distance when it comes to the crazy kinds of honors one can win.

It all started four years ago in New York City where some of the top, versatile and bottom performers along with many A-list stars like Drag Race alum Trinity Taylor, Shangela & Detox showed up and showed out for a fun and incredible evening.

Since then the ceremony has migrated west to Los Angeles. The 4th annual version was scheduled to take place in Hollywood in January 2021 but COVID has delayed that indefinitely as it has with pretty much everything else this past year.

The show must go on however in some kind of way. Str8UpGayPorn’s Zach Sire announced the nominees for its Best of 2020 Awards on November 20 where some of the industry’s big dogs, like Levi Karter and Matthew Camp, are up for at least one trophy.

He even made things that much more interesting by adding a new COVID-related category. It’s called Favorite Quarantine-Themed Scene which is pretty self-explanatory when it comes to how each was executed. One of the nominees is from studio Cocky Boys and titled “Lips Together, Six Feet Apart” with Sean Ford & Angel Rivera.

Other unique honors include Most Shocking Headline and Biggest S**tshow of 2020 where some of its nominees are stories we covered here on Instinct Magazine. We talked about Love Island star Noah Purvis‘ past with gay porn, Ricky Larkin claiming there aren’t enough good looking black guys in the industry and Billy Santoro blaming his racist meltdown on his meth addiction.

There’s also the categories of Best Fantasy Boyfriend (including Max Adonis above), Sex Position of the Year Best C*m Facial and many, many more. Check out the full list here.

Per Zach: “Fans, readers, viewers, and even haters can vote for their favorites in every category beginning this Sunday, November 22nd (voting will be in a separate article with all the polls), and votes may be cast in any or all categories once every 24 hours until 11:59 p.m. PT on December 19th. Winners will be announced on December 21st.”

Best of luck to all that are nominated!