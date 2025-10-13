The Wait is Over—’Heated Rivalry’ Trailer Finally Drops!

Let’s be real—most sports dramas aren’t known for their juicy love stories. But then, Heated Rivalry slides onto the scene like an ice-skating hotshot, giving us the kind of romance we’ve all been begging for: queer, complicated, and full of passionate competition. After weeks of cryptic photos and tantalizing teasers, the first official trailer has finally arrived, and we are so ready to slide into the rink with Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.

Set against the high-stakes, testosterone-fueled world of Major League Hockey (fictional, but who’s checking?), the series tells the tale of two star players from rival teams: Shane, the brooding, “serious-minded” captain of the Montreal Meteors, and Ilya, the Russian-born playboy (and all-around heartthrob) of the Boston Raiders. These two definitely know how to bring the drama—on and off the ice.

It all begins when they hook up as teenagers, but, as we know, passion doesn’t exactly melt away with time. Heated Rivalry spans a years-long journey of love, denial, and self-discovery as Shane and Ilya try to balance their fierce rivalry with an undeniable attraction. The six-episode series will track the two over the course of eight years, exploring the tension between their competitiveness in the game and the intensity of their feelings for each other.

As the official synopsis puts it, “Torn between the sport they live for and the love they can’t ignore, Shane and Ilya must decide if there is room in their fiercely competitive world for something as fragile and as powerful as real love.”

Can’t you just feel the tension? Whether they’re on the ice or in the locker room (ahem, locker room scenes, anyone?), these two are clearly about to serve up some serious drama—and we’re here for it.

For those who couldn’t get enough of the Red, White & Royal Blue rivalry-turned-romance, Heated Rivalry will have a similar flavor. Not only is it based on Rachel Reid’s beloved Game Changers book series, but it also features a plot that has us swooning over the trope of enemies-turned-lovers. And as an added bonus, Reid’s world of love and ice skates might just have us shipping these characters even harder than we did Alex and Henry.

Jacob Tierney, the show’s creator, is clearly putting his heart into this project. In a statement, he shared: “I wanted to bring Heated Rivalry to life and share its shameless, funny, epic, sexy, and deeply romantic journey with the world.” He then dropped some spoilers that—let’s be real—weren’t exactly shocking but are still worth repeating: “Shane and Ilya deserve that [care and seriousness]. And so does the queer community, a love story complete with the kind of happy ending gay people almost never get in media.”

Could Tierney be hinting that Shane and Ilya are coming for the Red, White & Royal Blue crown? Because we’re already plotting to make room for them. It sounds like Heated Rivalry could be the queer sports romance to rival all queer sports romances.

The cast is shaping up to be just as thrilling as the plot. Hudson Williams (Shane) and Connor Storie (Ilya) are bringing the heat in these roles, but the supporting cast is also stacked. Sophie Nélisse (Yellowjackets) plays Shane’s friend—and possible beard?—Rose Landry, while Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck) and Christina Chang (24) will bring the parental drama as Shane’s mom and dad. But the real icing on the cake? François Arnaud (The Borgias) and Robbie G.K. (Overcompensating) will star as Scott Hunter and Kip Grady—because who wouldn’t want more heartthrobs in this universe?

Now, let’s talk about the bad news. Heated Rivalry is set to premiere on November 28th on Crave in Canada, which is fantastic if you’re in the Great White North. However, if you’re in the U.S., you’ll be left high and dry for now, with no streaming details in sight. So, Amazon Prime—do us a solid, okay?

Whether you’re in it for the steamy hockey scenes or the emotional rollercoaster of it all, one thing’s for sure: Heated Rivalry is a must-watch. We’re so ready for this passionate ice-cold love story to heat up.