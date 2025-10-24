Can You Imagine Cooper Koch in a Comedy Series?

Cooper Koch, the breakout star who made us all clutch our pearls (and hearts) as Erik Menendez in Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, is stepping into a new era — one that promises fewer screams and more laughs. Yes, our horror heartthrob might just be turning into a comedy king.

Cooper Koch Did What?

Advertisement

The Emmy-nominated actor has already proven his chops (and cheekbones) in dark, thrilling roles — Swallowed, They/Them, and of course, Monsters. But with a new Monsters season focusing on Ed Gein, Koch says his time in that world has come to a satisfying end.

“I’m so happy! My Monsters era is over,” Koch told PRIDE in a recent interview. “There’s a new season, so it’s nice to be moving forward and moving into a space and a new era and hopefully a bunch of new roles and movies and TV shows and who knows what else.”

Advertisement

And by “who knows what else,” we’re hoping that means more Cooper in anything.

OH MY GOD WE’RE GETTING COOPER KOCH ROMCOM NEXT pic.twitter.com/gz0LpzV1Jb — kaye* (@SANRIOKOCH) October 20, 2024

Versatile Koch

But it’s not just drama and horror on the horizon for him. Koch teased a totally unexpected direction — comedy.

“I was with a friend the other night and she’s a stand-up comedian, and she was like, ‘I think you should do comedy,’” Koch shared. “And I was like, ‘Okay.’ So, let’s see. Maybe that’s it. Maybe that’s what’s next. I have many funny bones to flex.”

Advertisement

Honestly, who wouldn’t want to hear Cooper Koch tell jokes onstage? He’s got charisma, timing, and that grin that could make even the darkest punchline land. Imagine a comedy set where he jokes about his time covered in fake blood or the trauma of being in a horror movie called They/Them — the potential is limitless.

Cooper Koch is da*n hot here🔥🔥🔥

Check him out at Villa San’t Andrea Unpacked with Cooper Koch🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ai7FVMYSgk — Cooper’s heartnsoul (@loveaposomuch) September 24, 2025

Artificial Koch

Still, before we all start begging for a Netflix comedy special, Koch’s next project is already making headlines. He’s joining the cast of Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming film Artificial, a “comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence.” (Yes, that Luca Guadagnino — the visionary behind Call Me By Your Name and Challengers.) Filming just wrapped this October so maybe we’ll get more details soon.

Advertisement

In Artificial, Koch will star alongside Andrew Garfield, who plays none other than Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI. Details are being kept under wraps, but rumors whisper that the film may revolve around the very real drama at OpenAI in 2023, when Altman was hired, fired, and re-hired all in the same week. Honestly, if that’s not movie material, what is?

Advertisement

RELATED: The Internet’s Dream Casting? Andrew Garfield, Cooper Koch, and a Dash of AI

Whatever happens next, one thing’s for sure — Cooper Koch isn’t slowing down anytime soon. From slaying horror to maybe slaying punchlines, he’s keeping us guessing and blushing all at once. And honestly, that’s exactly what Hollywood (and our gay little hearts) need right now.

@bravowwhl The time an acting coach told Cooper Koch his voice was too gay to book roles ♬ original sound – BravoWWHL

The Koch era continues — and we’re more than ready to see what he does next.