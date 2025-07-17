Cooper Koch + Andrew Garfield + AI = One Very Fabulous Movie

When Luca Guadagnino, the visionary director of Call Me By Your Name and Queer, announced his new project Artificial, queer cinephiles everywhere perked up. The man who brought us a gentle, heartbreaking love story between two young men in the Italian countryside and then made us question the very nature of desire in Queer is returning with another film to add to his legacy of pushing boundaries and exploring intimacy.

And now, Artificial just got a whole lot more fabulously star-studded.

Joining the already coveted cast of Yura Borisov (of Anora fame) is Cooper Koch, the breakout star of Netflix’s Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Ménendez Story. His unforgettable performance as Erik Menendez earned him his first-ever Emmy nomination, showcasing his impressive talent. Recently, Koch starred in Swallowed (2022) and They/Them, adding fresh energy to queer horror. Now, he’s set to star alongside Andrew Garfield in Artificial, and we’re all here for it.

Garfield, whose career-defining performance as Prior Walter in Angels in America remains legendary, is no stranger to playing complex, layered characters. He’s also well-known for his iconic role as Spider-Man in the Amazing Spider-Man series, which made him a household name. With such star power, Artificial is shaping up to be something truly special.

Let’s be real: no one’s quite sure what Artificial is about, aside from it being a “comedic drama set in the world of artificial intelligence.” Guadagnino is keeping details on the down-low, but some unconfirmed whispers (we love a good scoop, don’t we?) suggest the film may focus on the bizarre, turbulent few days at OpenAI in 2023, during which the CEO Sam Altman was hired, fired, and re-hired—seriously, the drama was next level.

Could this be the perfect blend of tech industry satire, quirky humor, and existential dread? It’s likely, considering that Artificial brings together a wildly diverse team: Simon Rich, known for his sharp wit, is writing the script. If you’ve seen his work (think Man Seeking Woman), you’ll know he has a knack for combining the absurd and the profoundly human. And let’s not forget the powerhouse producing team: Heyday Films’ David Heyman and Jennifer Fox, who know how to put a project together that’s not only bold but has mass appeal.

In other words, Artificial may very well be the best thing to happen to AI since…well, since we realized we didn’t need to remember our passwords anymore.

While Koch’s role is being kept under wraps, there’s no denying that he’s quickly becoming a favorite in the queer film space. After making a significant splash with his portrayal of Erik Menendez, which earned him a Golden Globe nomination, it’s clear that this actor is on the up-and-up. And let’s face it—he’s not just a pretty face. Koch’s got range, and that’s why we’re all so ready for whatever this film has in store.

Oh, and did we mention? Koch is out and proud, which, in an industry that sometimes still tiptoes around queer talent, is a win in itself. In case you missed it, he’s even described himself as “well hung” (his words, not ours, but… we can’t argue with confidence). This is the energy we need more of in Hollywood, especially in projects that dare to show complex, flawed, and gloriously human characters that just happen to be queer, without the added burden of always explaining themselves.

For Guadagnino, Artificial follows his most recent work, Queer, which took on the allure of desire and toxic relationships. And, while we may not know much about Artificial‘s plot just yet, Guadagnino’s history of mixing the sensual with the cerebral tells us it’s going to be one hell of a ride.

In short, Artificial is shaping up to be the kind of wild, high-concept film that LGBTQ+ audiences have been craving—mixing humor, drama, and high-tech AI with heart and soul. It’s a future where complex characters can just be, with no limits, no labels—just pure, chaotic, wonderful self-expression. With Cooper Koch and Andrew Garfield leading the charge, this film promises to be one to remember.

Whether you’re here for the quirky tech drama, the powerhouse performances, or the sharp, boundary-pushing direction of Luca Guadagnino, Artificial has all the makings of a conversation starter. While we don’t know all the details yet, it’s clear this film is going to be something special—and one you won’t want to miss.

Source: Deadline