This Year’s Met Gala Showcased Some Historic LGBT Representation

The Met Gala is always known for stunning couture moments, surprising celebrity appearances, and plenty of viral and meme-worthy moments. This year’s exhibition (titled ‘American Independence’) stems from, as Met Costume Institute curator Andrew Bolton told Vogue that “I’ve been really impressed by American designers’ responses to the social and political climate, particularly around issues of body inclusivity and gender fluidity, and I’m just finding their work very, very self-reflective.” That self-reflection & body inclusivity was on full display last night at a scaled down, yet still deliciously decadent Gala. While Hollywood starlets like Jennifer Lopez & music dynamos like Saweetie made plenty of red carpet waves, it was the influx of LGBTQ representation that truly got the internet buzzing this year.

While it may have been her first Met Gala ever, makeup and social media maven Nikkie Tutorials knew instantly that she wanted to make a meaningful and monumental splash. Tutorials reflected on her stunning dress and accessories on Instagram, stating “PAY IT NO MIND. When I got asked to join the Met Gala (!!!!!) I knew I wanted to pay homage to a trans icon who was at the forefront of the Stonewall Riots.” “Marsha P. Johnson paved the way for so many of us, and I hope I made my community proud tonight,” Nikkie continued. “This night has been so incredibly surreal… I can’t wait to tell you guys EVERYTHING!!!!!! WE DID IT GUYS!!!!!”

nikki tutorials paying tribute to marsha "pay it no mind" johnson 🤍 #MetGala pic.twitter.com/PB0BME08ap — julia 🧣 (@spideyshoax) September 14, 2021

While paying homage to Johnson on the Met Gala red carpet was a very public way for Tutorials to pay tribute to a beloved and important activists from the LGBTQ community, it was the more quiet tribute that Tutorials paid earlier that day that was even more stirring. Prior to the event, Tutorials spent a reflective moment at the Hudson River “The morning of the Met Gala I wanted to lay flowers and pay my respects to Marsha,”...”This was the place she was found… I hope I made you proud.” Johnson’s remains were found in the Hudson River on July 6, 1992 when she was 46 years old. According to the Marsha P. Johnson memorial website, the cause of death by the authorities was ruled a suicide, despite Johnson’s family and friends’ emphatically stating that the LGBTQ trailblazer was not suicidal.

Whether he is garbed in a classic country-western style or a full high couture gown, Lil Nas X has certainly made his red carpet appearances an absolute must to tune into. For The Met Gala, he took a cue from fellow trailblazer Billy Porter and made his red carpet appearance a multi faceted layered look, with a great deal of meaning behind it. While his dramatic cape to dripping in gold suit of armor to slick bodysuit initially looked like a daring fashion caterpillar to butterfly moment, Versace (the design house behind the look) let us know that the entire look was designed to tell “a three-part LGBTQ+ American fairytale with his look for the 2021 Met Gala. He arrived on the red carpet in a dramatic cape that exudes regality and represents concealing one’s true self. The cape was then shed to reveal gleaming Medusa-adorned armor, a symbol of protection from the prejudices faced as a Black, queer person. Finally, the armor is removed to reveal a skin-tight bodysuit that represents living life as your true, unguarded self.”

Schitt’s Creek Emmy-winner and star Dan Levy appeared on the Met Ball red carpet in billowing sleeves and a handsomely slick Clark Kent-esque look. His garment though, had a much deeper meaning. Levy told Today “I was fortunate enough to also get to work with @jonathan.anderson and the incredible team of designers and craftspeople at @loewe on a look that meant something to all of us. With support from the estate of American multimedia artist and LGBTQIA+ activist, David Wojnarovicz (1954-1992), Jonathan and the design team built upon an image of two men kissing from Wojnarovicz’s work, F— You F—– F—–, named after a homophobic cartoon the artist had come across.”. Levy went on to say “But rather than feed on the message of hate, we wanted to celebrate queer love and visibility — acknowledging how hard artists like Wojnarovicz had to fight, while also presenting the imagery in a way that offered a hopeful message”

