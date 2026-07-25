This Cowboy’s Speedos Are Doing Heavy Lifting

A cowboy wearing tiny swim briefs, mountain views, and enough cabin content to have us considering a move to Colorado. Giddy up, folks. We’ve found another reason to appreciate the great outdoors.

His name is Thomas Mathew or Thomas the Cowboy on his socials, and according to his social media bio, he’s “just a nature enthusiast living in Colorado.” He adds, “I’m usually swimming in a remote body of water somewhere.”

A humble description. An accurate one? Technically, yes. The full picture, however, involves considerably more tiny swim briefs and significantly better views than we anticipated.

And we’re not talking exclusively about the mountains.

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Meet the Internet’s New Favorite Cowboy

Across social media, Thomas the Cowboy has amassed more than 70,000 followers who faithfully tune in for his adventures through Colorado’s lakes, forests, mountains, and cabin getaways.

His preferred hiking attire? Tiny colorful swim briefs.

His preferred swimming attire? Also tiny colorful swim briefs.

Frankly, we’re noticing a theme for this cowboy here.

Whether he’s diving into an alpine lake or basking in the morning sun from his cabin porch, Thomas has mastered the art of making nature content feel unexpectedly glamorous. Somehow, he’s managed to combine travel influencer, outdoorsman, and cheeky thirst trap into one delightfully wholesome package.

We’re impressed.

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Tiny Swim Briefs, Big Colorado Energy

Of course, we’d be lying if we said people were following exclusively for the scenic landscapes.

Thomas frequently shares videos stretching on his cabin porch while sporting his signature swim briefs, generously reminding followers that squats remain one of humanity’s greatest inventions. Between the mountain views and his admittedly impressive glutes, we’re not entirely sure where we’re supposed to be looking.

It’s a delightful problem to have.

And every now and then, he’ll throw in a playful little strip tease before jumping into an icy alpine lake, leaving followers wondering whether they should be reaching for their hiking boots or turning up the air conditioning.

Better yet, Thomas occasionally shares snippets of his mountain weekends alongside his boyfriend, giving us what can only be described as a 2026 version of Brokeback Mountain. Less heartbreak and considerably more colorful Speedos.

We’ll happily take the trade.

More Than Just a Pretty View

Part of Thomas the Cowboy’s charm is that his captions are every bit as beautiful as the landscapes he shares. One recent post read, “Trying to enjoy these alpine lakes before they’re completely frozen over in a couple of months. I hiked to this one following the dissolution of an afternoon thunderstorm. Had the place all to myself. You’re quite pretty, Colorado. I’ll give ya that.”

It’s moments like these that make his content feel like a breath of fresh mountain air.

Yes, there’s eye candy. Plenty of it. But there’s also a genuine appreciation for nature, slowing down, and finding beauty in the outdoors.

The view behind him is undeniably stunning.

The one standing in front of the camera? Well, we’ll let you be the judge of that.