Kit Connor’s IMDb Page Is Starting to Look Like a Grocery Receipt

If your celebrity crush’s IMDb page suddenly requires scrolling, congratulations—you’re experiencing the Kit Connor era. The Heartstopper breakout isn’t easing into life after Nick Nelson. Instead, Kit Connor is stacking prestige dramas, blockbuster fantasy, animated adventures, and behind-the-scenes credits like he’s trying to win Hollywood bingo.

Honestly? We’re exhausted just reading the schedule.

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From heartbreak to high fantasy

First up is A Long Winter, directed by Andrew Haigh, a filmmaker known for stories that leave audiences emotionally unwell in the best possible way.

Then Connor swaps teenage romance for monsters and mayhem in Elden Ring, Alex Garland’s live-action adaptation of the wildly popular fantasy game. Trading school uniforms for swords and nightmare fuel? That’s what we call range.

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Nick Nelson may be graduating, but Kit Connor isn’t going anywhere

The Heartstopper story may be wrapping up, but Connor isn’t disappearing with it.

He’s returning as an executive producer on Heartstopper Forever, stepping into a bigger creative role as the beloved queer franchise enters its next chapter. It’s a full-circle moment for the actor who grew up alongside the series—and a nice reminder that he’ll still have a hand in the story that launched him into millions of hearts (and countless TikTok edits).

Robots, chocolate, and zero typecasting

As if emotional dramas and fantasy epics weren’t enough, Connor is also lending his voice to The Wild Robot Escapes, the sequel to DreamWorks’ acclaimed animated hit.

He’s also headed to Charlie vs. the Chocolate Factory, proving Hollywood looked at his résumé and simply said, “Yes. All of it.”

It’s the kind of lineup that jumps from heartfelt to magical without ever feeling random.

The Kit Connor cinematic universe keeps expanding

Rounding out the slate is Rapture, directed by Jordan Tannahill, another ambitious project that reinforces Connor’s refusal to stick to one lane.

It’s a savvy career move. Plenty of young actors spend years trying to shake the role that made them famous. Connor, meanwhile, seems to be treating every new project like another Pokémon card he simply has to collect.

For fans, especially the queer audience that embraced him through Heartstopper, it’s hard not to root for someone who’s turning one breakout role into a career with serious staying power.

One thing’s for sure: Kit Connor isn’t entering his next chapter—he’s speed-running it.