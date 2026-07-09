TikTok May Know You’re Gay Before You Do, New Study Suggests

Before TikTok filled your ‘For You Page’ with suspiciously accurate recommendations, there was your best friend, your group chat, and that one cousin who “totally called it” years later. But according to new research, the first one quietly connecting the dots may have been TikTok all along.

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The First One to Know You’re Gay? Your TikTok Algorithm

We’ve all joked that our phones are listening. Mention one vacation and suddenly your feed becomes a travel agency. Think about buying a new mattress and you’re drowning in bed ads. But what happens when your For You Page starts serving queer creators before you’ve even admitted anything to yourself? Apparently, that’s becoming a very real experience.

A new study suggests that TikTok’s recommendation system may recognize patterns in your behavior that point toward your sexuality long before you’re ready to put a label on it yourself. For plenty of LGBTQ+ people, that realization felt surprisingly comforting. For others, it was a little terrifying.

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TikTok started connecting the rainbow dots

Published in the academic journal Gender, Place, & Culture, the research interviewed 20 LGBTQ+ adults between the ages of 18 and 60 living in two metropolitan areas of Australia. Researchers wanted to understand how queer people navigate “hybrid spaces,” where online life and everyday public life constantly overlap.

Many participants described exploring their identities quietly through anonymous profiles, private accounts, passive scrolling, or simply watching videos without posting anything themselves. It gave them room to ask questions privately before saying anything out loud. Then something unexpected happened.

As they lingered on videos, followed creators, or simply spent a few extra seconds watching LGBTQ+ content, TikTok’s algorithm quickly began filling their feeds with more queer creators and community content.

“Several participants told us the algorithm ‘knew’ they were queer before they did,” lead author Dr. Justin Ellis from the University of Newcastle’s School of Law and Justice said.

Honestly? That’s either incredibly validating or the most dramatic coming-out story imaginable. Imagine your For You Page looking at you like, Sweetie… we need to talk.

When the algorithm becomes your unofficial gay bestie

For many interviewees, those recommendations became an unexpected source of comfort. One participant explained how anonymity online made the entire process feel safer while they were figuring things out.

“Because being anonymous on the internet is really helpful and was really helpful for me when I first was figuring out if I was queer or not, and then I think, getting to that point where I felt comfortable with who I was,” one participant told researchers.

Instead of walking into an LGBTQ+ community center or announcing anything publicly, participants could quietly consume stories from people who shared similar experiences. No pressure. No awkward conversations. Just endless scrolling and the occasional emotional damage courtesy of queer TikTok. Sometimes the TikTok algorithm accidentally became the supportive friend someone didn’t know they needed.

The downside of being perceived

Of course, not everyone found the experience comforting. The study introduces the term “algorithmic outing,” describing situations where platforms infer someone’s LGBTQ+ identity and begin surfacing queer-related content based on viewing behavior.

That becomes a lot less fun when you’re sitting on public transportation, at work, or next to family members who definitely don’t need to see why your screen suddenly looks like Pride Month.

“That experience was described as validating for some, but confronting or even frightening for others – particularly when it happened in public or semi-public settings.”

Dr. Ellis pointed out that digital recommendations don’t understand context.

“Seeing queer content appear on your screen whilst on a bus or in a café isn’t a neutral experience,” Dr Ellis said. “Screens are visible, and algorithms don’t account for risk, context or personal readiness.”

For people living in unsupportive homes or communities, something as simple as an autoplay video could suddenly become an unwanted moment of disclosure.

Your feed may know your interests—but it shouldn’t control your timing

Participants also raised concerns about privacy and data collection, particularly because recommendation systems rely on engagement patterns, location data, and countless subtle behavioral signals. Researchers say the growing influence of these systems means platforms need to build stronger protections for users who aren’t ready to publicly share parts of their identities.

“Algorithms sort, predict and classify users in ways that reflect existing biases and social tensions. For LGBTQ+ people, that can mean negotiating safety not just from other users, but from the technologies themselves,” Dr Ellis said.

Participants suggested practical improvements like stronger privacy-by-design features, better consent controls, and tools that allow users to quickly hide sensitive content when they’re in unsafe environments. As Dr. Ellis concluded:

“Algorithmic outing shows how deeply digital systems are embedded in everyday life.” “If platforms are going to identify who their users are, they also need to take responsibility for how – and where – that identity becomes visible to ensure community safety.”

In other words, we’re all for TikTok handing us thirst traps, cat videos, and suspiciously accurate niche memes. But when TikTok starts making assumptions about deeply personal parts of someone’s identity, users deserve more control over when—and whether—that journey becomes visible.

But maybe our algorithm doesn’t need to become the first guest on our coming-out journey. Some milestones still deserve to happen on our own timeline—even if our For You Page already saw it coming.

Source: University of New Castle and Taylor & Francis