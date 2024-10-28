Timothée Chalamet Surprises Fans at Lookalike Contest in NYC

Do you want to live in a city where there are multiples of Timothée Chalamet?

Photo Credit: @anthpo (X)

When you see Timothée Chalamet, don’t you just want to swoon? Now imagine seeing twenty, maybe thirty, Timothée clones! Seems impossible, right? Think again! Over the weekend, on October 27, Washington Square Park in New York City was filled with Timothée look-alikes competing for a $50 cash prize or was simply joining in for the laughs.

The real Timmy, who recently played the titular role in Wonka, found himself in the middle of a packed crowd of curly-haired, doe-eyed lookalikes who joined in on the crowd fun wearing casual, everyday Timmy clothes to costumes from Dune and even Wonka. An adorable little pug even joined in on the event!

Photo Credit: @timotheeupdates (X)

The event was claimed to have been organized by one Anthony Po, who could actually pass off as a Timothée clone himself. On X, Anthony’s profile is described as someone who, commits “to bits, make[s] art, and host events [in] NYC.” Po even went on to thank the original Timmy, for unexpectedly showing up to the fun event saying,

“I was behind the Timothee Chalamet lookalike competition. Thanks my #1 fan (timothee) for showing up.”

"I was behind the Timothee Chalamet lookalike competition. Thanks my #1 fan (timothee) for showing up."

An X user who saw the ad for the contest saw way into the future when they posted this comment:

“[T]imothée has the opportunity to do the funniest thing ever rn”

Photo Credit: @chlmtslut (X)

True enough, Chalamet surprisingly appeared thirty minutes into the event sporting a nifty-looking mustache, a plain black knitted sweatshirt, and a simple black baseball cap. The actor was kind enough to join in on the fun and take pictures with members of the crowd.

Photo Credit: @chlmtslut (X)

The event’s organizer, Anthony Po, was fined $500 for a lack of a permit to host a huge crowd in Washington Square Park, but that didn’t stop the YouTuber because Po sent out a mass text saying,

"WE CANNOT BE STOPPED. COME TO MERCER PLAYGROUND DOWN THE STREET TO COME MEET OUR TIMOTHÉES!"

The audience looked like they were clearly enjoying the event while the different Timothées were being presented for choosing, the crowd went wild and were roaring for each of the lookalikes! Po started the event by stating the rules– a simple “yes” or “no” from the crowd with the loudest cheers declaring the triumphant champion of the event.

TIMOTHEE CHALAMET AT THE LOOKALIKE CONTEST pic.twitter.com/wbCi1oko8P — ellie ⭐️ (@weenie3sremus) October 27, 2024

However, in the middle of the Chalamet-galore, NYC policemen handcuffed another Timothée lookalike for a still undisclosed reason. What a rollercoaster this gathering was!

However, in the middle of the Chalamet-galore, NYC policemen handcuffed another Timothée lookalike for a still undisclosed reason. What a rollercoaster this gathering was!

Now, for the most exciting part (maybe), the winner of the Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition is… Miles Mitchell AKA the Willy Wonka Timothée!

Photo Credit: @anthpo (X)

Mitchell was awarded a very professional-looking grand trophy and a large $50 certificate to “Best Tim” “for being Timothée Chalamet.”

Timothée will be starring in a Bob Dylan biopic called ‘A Complete Unknown‘ where he will be acting opposite Elle Fanning. The first trailer of the movie came out a few weeks ago with Chalamet as a 19-year-old Bob Dylan who comes into New York City with a few bucks and a load full of dreams. A premiere date has yet to be announced, so stay tuned!

Source: The Independent