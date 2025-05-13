Looking for love? So was Sweden’s newly appointed national security adviser, Tobias Thyberg — but things got a little too public, a little too fast. In what might be the fastest resignation in political history (we’re talking “don’t even bother unpacking your desk” fast), Thyberg stepped down just 12 hours after accepting the high-profile role. The reason? Some vintage Grindr pics.

Photo Credit: @TobiasThyberg

Yes, you read that right. Thyberg, a seasoned diplomat and former Ambassador of Sweden to Ukraine from 2019 to 2023, had barely warmed his new office chair before an anonymous sender decided to play matchmaker with scandal, sending photos from Thyberg’s old dating profile to the Swedish government. While the images weren’t new — and weren’t illegal or even particularly risqué by 2025 standards — they caused enough of a stir to prompt a resignation before most people even knew he’d been hired.

“These are old pictures from an account I previously had on the dating site Grindr,” Thyberg admitted in a statement to Dagens Nyheter. “I should have informed about this, but I did not.”

To be clear, the controversy isn’t over anything criminal or unethical — just a reminder that even diplomats are human and, sometimes, hot. And while we’re on the subject: if you’re going to leak someone’s dating profile, at least acknowledge the glow-up!

Photo Credit: @TobiasThyberg

Unfortunately, the timing couldn’t have been worse. Thyberg’s predecessor, Henrik Landerholm, recently resigned under more serious circumstances, charged with negligent handling of classified information. So, when Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson named Thyberg as the new national security adviser, the hope was for a clean slate. Instead, Kristersson found himself fielding awkward questions and publicly admitting that “we should have done a more thorough background check.” You think?

Photo Credit: @TobiasThyberg

Still, the incident has sparked conversation. Are we really still judging public servants for old dating profiles? Is love — or lust — really a disqualifier in today’s political world?

One thing’s for sure: while Tobias Thyberg’s tenure may have lasted only 12 hours, he’s made a lasting impression. And who knows? Maybe this brief political pit stop is just the trailer for a rom-com — “From Grindr to Government: The Tobias Thyberg Story.” Someone get Netflix on the phone.

