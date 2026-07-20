Tom Daley Just Manspreaded in Pastels and We’re Suddenly Unwell

Tom Daley’s collaboration with artist and photographer Patrick Church may be selling pajamas and tote bags, but let’s just say the marketing campaign is doing some very heavy lifting.

The former Olympic medalist has spent the better part of the last decade convincing us he’s an Olympic diver, devoted dad, crochet enthusiast, exquisite businessman, and all around wholesome British treasure. And then, every so often, he reminds us that he also owns a camera facing skill that should probably come with a warning label.

Tom Daley’s latest collaboration with artist and photographer Patrick Church has officially arrived, bringing with it a collection of pajamas, tank tops, tote bags, caps, socks, and boxers. It’s all very charming, very colorful, and very Patrick Church.

It is also, somehow, very Tom Daley.

RELATED: Tom Daley’s New Work Out Video. Watching May Burn Calories

Knitwear Meets Thirst Trap

The campaign sees Tom modeling pieces from the collection while serving a masterclass in the art of looking directly into a camera lens.

There are pastels. There are cozy sweaters. There is manspreading.

And there is a collective realization across the internet that perhaps we’ve all underestimated the power of a British Olympic champion in boxer briefs.

The merchandise itself is undeniably cute. The pajamas look comfortable. The tote bags are practical. The socks would make an excellent gift.

But let’s not pretend people aren’t zooming in on the campaign photos with the investigative determination of a true-crime documentary.

Tom Daley knows his angles. Patrick Church knows his lighting. Together, they appear to have created what scientists might refer to as “an extremely effective marketing strategy.”

The Business of Being Tom Daley

At this point, Daley has perfected the balancing act between wholesome and “oh.”

After all, this is the same man who regularly shares shirtless workout videos, shirtless knitting sessions, and the occasional reminder that elite athletes remain elite athletes even when holding yarn.

Somehow, he manages to make crocheting look like a contact sport.

The latest campaign feels like a natural extension of the Tom Daley brand. Equal parts approachable, fashionable, and just a little bit cheeky.

And while the internet may be busy discussing a certain pair of boxers, Daley himself appears focused on celebrating the collaboration.

Gold Medal Energy

There is something delightfully unfair about Tom Daley’s ability to make almost anything look aspirational. A tank top? Great. A cardigan? Sold. Sitting in a chair while looking mildly amused? Apparently, that’s enough to derail an entire afternoon.

The best part of the Patrick Church collaboration is that it never feels like it’s trying too hard. It’s playful, colorful, and quietly confident, much like Daley himself.

Sure, we’re absolutely considering adding a few items to our cart.

But if we’re being honest, Tom Daley remains the standout piece in the collection.

Some people model clothes.

Daley, as always, models a lifestyle.

And based on these photos, it appears that lifestyle includes pastels, confidence, and knowing exactly where the camera is at all times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Daley (@tomdaley)