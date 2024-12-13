Tom Daley Spins into Action as a Host with ‘Game of Wool’

Former Olympic medalist and knitting-enthusiast Tom Daley just got himself a new gig as the host of The Game of Wool. The new reality competition is looking for the best knitters and crocheters where “talented amateurs will show off their skills in ambitious solo and team challenges, tackling larger-than-life projects that test creativity and technique.”

What better way to start off a new reality TV series than by tapping the likes of world-famous knitting-pro and owner of knitting company Made with Love by Tom Daley–it also doesn’t hurt that the man is beautiful to look at while you’re watching the show, right?

The Game of Wool will be Daley’s first presenting role where he will be welcoming 10 hopeful knitters who will go through various complicated challenges in hopes of becoming the “UK’s first TV knitting champion.” The show will have eight, 60-minute episodes set against the background of Scotland.

The show will include both group and individual challenges that will definitely test their skills and their creativity. Their creations will range from clothing, jewellery, home accessories, sculptures, to furniture.

Joining Tom will be two experts in the field of knitting–Di Gilpin and Sheila Greenwell who are known for working for big brands such as NIKE, Vivienne Westwood, Paul Smith, and Chanel. The show is produced by Glasgow-based Hello Halo.

On joining the competition as a host, Tom Daley says:

“I am very excited, and slightly nervous, to be taking on my first ever hosting role on a project that encompasses everything I’m passionate about. I adore all things knitting and encourage everyone to pick up some knitting needles and give it a go! I cannot wait to see the creations our knitters will weave together, and hope this inspires people at home to get involved too!”

If you’re a big knitter and are excited to show-off your skills, casting is now open for the competition! You can check out the show’s website to see if you can join the competition, and maybe get to see Tom Daley in all his creative glory! The closing date for applications is at midnight on January 5, 2025.

Source: Channel 4