Tom Ford Returns to Filmmaking While Embracing Fatherhood

In 2023, Tom Ford sold his eponymous brand to Estée Lauder and released his last fashion collection in April 2023, completing his retirement to focus on building his real estate portfolio and raising his son Jack as a single father after his husband died in 2021 from a long illness.

If you didn’t know, Tom Ford is also a magnificent film maker whose artistry was translated through films like A Single Man (2009) and Nocturnal Animals (2015) under his production company Fade to Black. Eight years later and Tom might be coming back to the cinematic world.

In an interview with The Times, the iconic fashion designer, who was just honored with the Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2024 Fashion Awards, talked about wanting to adapt Anne Rice‘s novel Cry to Heaven. The premise of the book reads:

“Taking place in eighteenth-century Italy, it follows the paths of two unlikely collaborators: a Venetian noble and a maestro castrato from Calabria, both trying to succeed in the world of the opera.”

Tom even shared that he’s made an effort to get the book into the cinematic world, telling The Times:

“I met with her in New Orleans before she died [in 2021] and I’ve drafted the screenplay.”

The iconic designer is not only an artistic genius, but he’s also quite meticulously brilliant when describing film:

“Shows are cinematic. You introduce the audience to something new. Act one: jolt them. Act two: talk them through it. Act three: resolve it. And they should leave in tears! Moved by emotion. That’s why I could never show in the day. It’s too bright! You can’t control it!” ⁠

When Tom was presented with the Outstanding Achievement Award by Vogue’s very own Anna Wintour, she described his life’s purpose as “raising his son Jack.” She elaborated, saying, “Tom is an extraordinary designer and a great filmmaker – but he has emerged as a remarkable father.” She added, “As Stella [McCartney] put it to me: ‘A lot of people don’t know that being a dad is his greatest, biggest achievement.‘”

Tom and his son now live in London, having left sunny California for his son’s education, believing that London might be better suited for him while he’s still growing up.

“I think the education system is perhaps more old-fashioned here in some ways, but I also feel that it’s more complete, and that a scholastic work ethic and manners are still incredibly important.”

Many were saddened by the fashion icon’s retirement last year, but the spotlight remains captivated by the creative genius that is Tom Ford. While he may not be returning as a fashion designer anytime soon, there’s hope we’ll see him step back into the filmmaker’s chair soon. Fingers crossed!