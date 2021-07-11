Check Out The First Trailer Of ‘American Horror Stories’

Bad Santas, demons, and lesbians doing rituals? Yes, please!

The first trailer for American Horror Stories is out. Don’t get it mixed up, this isn’t the latest trailer for the next season of American Horror Story. We know how the titles can be confusing. American Horror Stories is an anthology spinoff of the original show. The new show will be just as campy and horrific as its predecessor. The difference is, the different stories will be shorter and more abundant.

On top of that, this new show’s cast includes some AHS favorites as well as many new faces. This includes Aaron Tveit, Billie Lourd, Matt Bomer, Naomi Grossman, Dyllón Burnside, Sierra McCormick, Kevin McHale, Carroll Lynch, Charles Melton, Parish Jackson, and more.

But what specific stories will be covered in this show’s first season? Judging from the trailer, it looks like there will be cultish rituals, an evil Santa Clause, haunting spirits, some horrific politics, demons, and more. And, of course, there will be queer representation too.

If you want to see just how American Horror Stories pans out, you can watch the first two episodes of the show when they premiere on July 15 on FX and Hulu.