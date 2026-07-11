Rising Star Tyler Lepley Causes 4-Alarm Fire in Grey Sweatpants

NAACP Winner Tyler Lepley has entered the ‘thirst trap’ chat.

The rising actor, most known for his work with Tyler Perry, took a breather at the gym to share a grey sweatpants snap. So, you know what that means. Not-so eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice his VPL, and it’s obviously just as big as his accomplished resume.

A New York Yankees hat. A white t-shirt. Grey sweatpants. And some sneakers. That was all it took to turn on about a million people who signed on to Instagram earlier this week. Let’s take a look at this hunk of burning love – Tyler Lepley.

Anyone want to take a guess at how big his ‘gains’ are?

Before I continue, I do want to state that Tyler Lepley identifies as straight. Especially because there’s been rumors in the past that he had something going on with Tyler Perry. This has raised other questions among fans as it seems he’s implying he’s getting married to his female fiancé in 2 weeks but posting snaps of his VPL at the same time.

Hey, we’re all about body positivity, right?

The actor, age 39, is a former football player and former personal trainer. He earned his breakout role as Benny Young in Tyler Perry’s The Have and the Have Nots back in 2013. Since then, he’s mostly worked as a television star with roles in Amazon Prime’s Harlem and Starz’s P-Valley. He’s currently winning awards for his movie Ruth & Boaz.

Up next, you can find him starring in Where There’s Smoke where he’ll play a firefighter.

Suggested: The 2026 Australian Firefighters Calendar Is Here!

Tyler Lepley Puts the Pulse in VPL

So, what have you learned from this educational article? For one, it looks like Mr. Lepley is destined to become the next big thing in Hollywood. Second, it doesn’t take much for me to look at a man’s crotch. Third, although he’s straight, he definitely gained a lot of new gay fans after his latest snap.

Here’s hoping he shares a similar snap soon, maybe this time in a pair of basketball shorts…