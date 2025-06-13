UK Gay Couple Among Victims of Air India Tragedy

Heartfelt tributes are being shared across the world following the tragic deaths of Jamie Ray Greenlaw-Meek and his husband, Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, the founders of the spiritual wellness brand The Wellness Foundry.

Photo Credit: @wellnessfoundry

Advertisement

The beloved couple were among the 53 British nationals who lost their lives when Air India Flight AI171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, India, on June 12.

RELATED: Farewell to a Fierce Pen: Edmund White Has Died

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was headed to London when the fatal incident occurred, making it one of the most devastating air disasters involving British citizens. There were 242 passengers on board the flight. Air India has confirmed that only one person, British national Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, survived the crash. Officials continue to investigate, with the search ongoing for the aircraft’s black boxes to determine the cause of the accident.

Advertisement

Before boarding, Jamie and Fiongal captured a short video at the airport gate—both smiling and seemingly at peace. “Goodbye India,” they said, with Fiongal repeating “happily, happily, calm” in a tone that now feels deeply poignant. The footage, since shared by people all over the internet, is a tender reminder of how fleeting life can be and how important it is to treasure the people closest to us.

Life is deeply unpredictable.

Just moments before the Air India Boeing crash, two UK nationals recorded a video, smiling—unaware of what lay ahead. A haunting reminder: every moment counts. #planecrash pic.twitter.com/rObL1kZ6Aj — BALA (@erbmjha) June 12, 2025

Advertisement

The couple, both spiritual practitioners and intuitives, dedicated their lives to helping others through their company, The Wellness Foundry. Their work involved guiding people through tarot readings, healing practices, and soulful community gatherings that focused on self-awareness and inner peace. Through their presence, they cultivated a space of acceptance, healing, and love for many.

Jamie’s brother, Nick Meek, told The Times that their loss is immeasurable.

Advertisement

“They were vibrant, full of life, and deeply compassionate. They gave so much to the world just by being themselves.”

The news of their passing has left many stunned and grieving—not just those who knew them personally, but also the countless individuals touched by their work and words.

In times like these, we’re reminded to hold our loved ones a little tighter, say the things we mean, and never take a single moment for granted. Jamie and Fiongal lived with heart, purpose, and joy. May we honor their memory by doing the same.

REFERENCE: Independent, The Times