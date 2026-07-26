Nick and Charlie Are Vers and the Gay Group Chat Is Thriving

VERS.

It is four little letters that have launched a thousand group chats, inspired countless fan theories, and fueled approximately 99.9% of queer internet discourse since the invention of social media.

And now, thanks to Heartstopper Forever director Wash Westmoreland, we finally have an answer to one of the internet’s most persistent questions about Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring: they’re both versatile.

Somewhere, a Reddit thread just exploded.

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The Great Heartstopper Debate Ends

For years, fans have lovingly obsessed over every aspect of Nick and Charlie’s relationship. Favorite moments? Check. Favorite kisses? Absolutely. Favorite sweaters? Naturally.

But one question has remained stubbornly persistent: top, bottom, or somewhere delightfully in between?

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Westmoreland revealed that series creator Alice Oseman had a clear vision.

“Alice was very clear that Nick and Charlie are sexually versatile, and we wanted to honor that,” he explained.

There you have it, folks. Case closed. The Vers community claims another victory.

Growing Up, Heartstopper Style

Before anyone clutches their pearls, Heartstopper Forever remains very much the tender, warm hug of a franchise audiences have adored for three seasons.

The film follows Nick as he prepares to leave for university while Charlie wrestles with the emotional reality of staying behind. It is a classic coming of age dilemma wrapped in soft lighting, excellent knitwear, and enough feelings to sustain Tumblr for another decade.

Kit Connor in ‘Heartstopper Forever’ pic.twitter.com/HjD453aO39 — Fan | Men Celeb Updates (@MenCelebUpdates) July 17, 2026

With adulthood approaching, the film explores a more mature stage of their relationship, including four scenes depicting physical intimacy.

“There are four main scenes of physical intimacy in the film, and each one reveals a different stage in Nick and Charlie’s relationship,” Westmoreland told The Hollywood Reporter. “Each scene had to carry the story forward and reflect where the characters were emotionally at that particular moment.”

In other words, this is still Heartstopper. The feelings remain the main event.

eu quero o que Charlie Spring e Nick Nelson tem pic.twitter.com/WpMD9ebxmL — Cauã 🫪 (@prosticunt) July 18, 2026

A Few Giggles Along the Way

Westmoreland emphasized that the goal was never to shock audiences.

“Heartstopper has an audience that includes young teens, so it was never about explicitness,” he said. “Our focus was always on the emotional truth of the scenes.”

Even Kit Connor and Joe Locke approached filming with exactly the energy fans would expect.

“Kit and Joe were completely on board throughout the process,” Westmoreland shared. “Together with our intimacy coordinator, Robbie Taylor Hunt, they approached every scene with professionalism, thoughtfulness and, naturally, a few giggles.”

Frankly, if there weren’t at least a few giggles on the set of Heartstopper, we’d be concerned.

Connor echoed those sentiments in an interview with The Guardian, saying, “It’s a line that you have to walk: ‘How far are we going to take this?’ But at the end of the day, it did feel like these two guys are really attracted to each other at the age where they probably would have been doing it.”

As Heartstopper takes its final bow, it feels fitting that Nick and Charlie leave us with one last lesson: communication matters, growing up is complicated, and sometimes the answer to life’s biggest questions is simply… vers.

The internet can rest now. Probably.