Video Appears To Show Naked Madison Cawthorn Dry Humping A Buddy

Rep Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) took Hump Day to a whole new level when a video clip of him naked humping a buddy was released on Wednesday.

Before we get to that, let’s run down a shortlist of Cawthorn’s rollercoaster ride so far in his short time in Congress.

Since taking office last year, the freshman congressman has:

• Had traffic stops while driving with a revoked license

• Had two attempts at bringing a loaded gun through airport security

• Faced several allegations of sexual harassment

• Called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “thug”

• In a podcast interview, Cawthorn claimed he had been invited to “orgies” by members of Congress and watched them do “key bumps” of cocaine

• Reportedly denied a staffer leave when two family members passed away within the same week

• Has faced ethics accusations when the conservative-leaning Washington Examiner alleged that Cawthorn may have violated insider-trading laws

• Had to explain photos of himself dressed in drag (and bad drag at that)

• And then there’s that leaked video of Cawthorn with a male friend placing his hand on Cawthorn’s junk

CBS News recently recapped much of the congressman’s adventures in this report:

On Wednesday, Cawthorn tried to brush this all aside saying “the media is pushing a narrative that he’s some kind of drag queen.” He also called this all “poor journalism” and thankfully noted that it’s “not exactly the same journalistic standards as Fox or Newsmax.” Cause they are such bastions of truth and accuracy?

Madison Cawthorn: “The media is pushing a narrative that I’m some kind of drag queen on the side .. This is just poor journalism. But, I’m not surprised. It is Politico after all – not exactly the same journalistic standards as Fox or Newsmax.” pic.twitter.com/rGWiTHHfG3 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 4, 2022

But wait! There’s more….!

Following the defensive screed above, a video clip of Cawthorn dry humping someone’s head while moaning was posted online by a group called “Fire Madison Cawthorn.” A wheelchair similar to the one Cawthorn uses is in the foreground. You can view the video clip here. It is graphic and depicts simulated sexual acts. Viewer discretion is advised

“This video was sent to us by a former Cawthorn supporter and big donor who asked to remain anonymous,” the group wrote. “It pains us to post it but in the public and voters interest we chose to do so.”

Instinct initially refrained from reporting on the clip, as we were unable to authenticate it. But on Wednesday evening, the 26-year-old congressman confirmed its authenticity himself in a tweet saying the video is from “years ago” and he was “trying to be funny.”

A new hit against me just dropped. Years ago, in this video, I was being crass with a friend, trying to be funny. We were acting foolish, and joking. That’s it. I’m NOT backing down. I told you there would be a drip drip campaign. Blackmail won't win. We will. — Madison Cawthorn (@CawthornforNC) May 4, 2022

Cawthorn is running for reelection in his state’s primary on May 17. His problematic behavior has alienated members of his own party leading some to consider endorsing his primary opponents. Sen. Thom Tillis, a fellow Republican from Cawthorn’s own state, has thrown his weight behind state Sen. Chuck Edwards in his primary against Cawthorn.

Folks had some thoughts…

You just authenticated the nasty video. Dude, wise up! pic.twitter.com/ohloipSdJv — Christopher 🇺🇸 Is Pro-Choice (@cwebbonline) May 5, 2022

Bruh. This isn’t blackmail. They released the tape. And you confirmed that it is real. — Luke Russell (@LukeRussell1281) May 4, 2022

How much more “locker room talk” and “acting foolish” should we expect, Madison? — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 5, 2022

YES! I wonder if other states will adopt the “Don’t Say Madison Cawthorn” bill!….. — Jeff Reynolds (@JeffRey77925462) May 5, 2022

Madison Cawthorn is always like “that picture or video was from a long time ago” and I’m like motherfucker you’re 26 years old, I have video game consoles older than you. Everything you’ve ever done is recent. — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) May 5, 2022

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Exactly. It’s totally taken out of context. The haters claim that the video depicts him naked and humping a man but actually he’s naked and humping a man — @WorldsMostHumble (@WorldsMostHumb1) May 4, 2022

I’m gonna tell my grandkids that this was Madison Cawthorn… pic.twitter.com/vtfrKngpsU — cαηα∂α нαтεs тя☭мρ (@Trump_Detester) May 5, 2022

And it’s totally ok because that’s his cousin and just good old fashioned family fun! — FLOTUS42 🇺🇦🌻 (@TheMtnMama1863) May 4, 2022

Supposedly his cousin/aide Stephen Smith went along on the honeymoon.

So yeah, there’s that… pic.twitter.com/7Q31vMfsbJ — nakedbatsf (@nakedbatsf) May 4, 2022