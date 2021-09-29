Viral: Son Putting on Makeup Hides from Dad

An endearing video on TikTok has gone viral that shows a teenage boy putting on makeup when his father walks in on him. The teen looks frightened when he hears his dad walking in and quickly turns off the lights to try to hide his face. As a viewer, one does not expect what happens next. Cue the waterworks.

When the boy’s dad discovers his son has been putting on makeup, the dad holds his son in a tight embrace and gives him words of encouragement in Spanish.

The video was shot on the teen’s phone and has now reached over 10 million views on social media.

The video’s text reads, “I was sooooo embarrassed.”

The father gives his son the nickname ‘Papa’. As the son tries to turn away insisting that his dad ignore the makeup, dad hugs his son and says:

Is this what you want to do, Papa? Because if this is what you want to do, you’ll be okay. I’ll be okay with you. I love you, Papa. I love you. If that makes you happy, do it. Do it, but do it good. OK, Papa. I’m always with you. I won’t let you down in anything. Be happy.

This father’s love and acceptance of his son’s identity is heartwarming and a true example for parents of LGBTQ+ kids. Even more so, as a Latino man who encourages his son to be himself against all odds, this dad should win parent of the year. Moments like this are pivotal in a young person’s life. It is that interaction that makes a world of difference for this young person who is exploring life and trying to figure it all out.

Share this video so that it is an example to parents everywhere on the power of a parent’s love and a teachable moment for those who are struggling with accepting their children for who they are.

Source: TikTok