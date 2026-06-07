WATCH: Straight Men Kiss Other Straight Men for the First Time

When a group of straight men agreed to kiss each other for the first time, they expected awkwardness. What they got instead was a surprising lesson in comfort zones, masculinity, and connection.

Sometimes the simplest social experiments end up asking the biggest questions.

In a video from The Cut, several straight men agreed to kiss another straight man for the first time. The challenge itself was straightforward. Each pair would share a kiss lasting at least five seconds. Easy enough, right?

Well, not exactly.

Before anyone locked lips, viewers got to witness the awkward, funny, and surprisingly relatable part of the experience: figuring out what on earth to do with their hands. There was nervous laughter, hesitant smiles, and the kind of energy usually reserved for the first day of school.

The kisses may have only lasted a few seconds, but the conversations surrounding them were far more interesting.

Challenging Old Ideas

For some participants, saying yes to the experiment was about more than curiosity.

One man explained that his initial reaction to the idea was discomfort.

“When presented with the idea, my body reacted very reflexively, with a great deal of discomfort. I don’t respect that part of me. Internalized prejudice, probably.”

That honesty set the tone for much of the video. Rather than turning the challenge into a joke, many of the participants treated it as an opportunity to examine why the idea felt unusual in the first place.

Another participant pointed out a double standard that often exists in popular culture.

“I think often times, guys kissing is very taboo. Especially when compared to straight women kissing. It’s important to try to break that down in certain ways. And I thought this would be a cool opportunity to try and do that.”

For others, the experience was about pushing past their comfort zones or finally exploring questions they had been too afraid to ask when they were younger.

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The Moment of Truth

Then came the kisses.

Some pairs kept things simple. Others went for a slightly more committed approach. Some used tongue, some didn’t. Every pair approached the challenge differently.

And once the five seconds were up?

The reactions were priceless.

“Bro, you taste good,” one participant joked immediately afterward.

Another admitted, “I feel like I was building it up in my head to be something scarier than it was in real life.”

A third simply concluded, “I’m pleasantly surprised.”

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What They Took Away

Perhaps the most interesting part came after the challenge ended.

Many of the participants realized that the experience felt far less significant than they had expected.

One man summed it up perfectly: “I don’t know why I have this idea in my head that this was gonna be, it’s gonna feel different, but it really just felt like any other kiss, you know?” He continued, “That was probably my biggest takeaway. That kiss was just a kiss. There was like, no feelings attached to it.”

Another participant walked away with an even funnier lesson, “I feel like I can start kissing the homies. Let them know that they’re truly loved and appreciated.”

While nobody was having a dramatic sexual awakening, the experiment did reveal something important. Sometimes the things we build up in our heads turn out to be far less intimidating in reality. And sometimes, a five-second kiss can spark a much bigger conversation about friendship, masculinity, and the assumptions we carry without even realizing it.