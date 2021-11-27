We Now Know Where Samantha Jones Is Living In “And Just Like That”

The December 9th premiere of And Just Like That is right around the corner, and fans of Sex and the City everywhere are anxious to see what their favorite New York ladies have been up to in the years since we’ve seen them. They also will be meeting a new crop of women joining Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte in what is being touted as the “next chapter” of Sex and the City. While the fourth member of the legendary quartet, Samantha Jones, is not returning (her portrayer Kim Cattrall has made it abundantly clear that she does not want to return to the series), the creative team behind And Just Like That seems to have found a clever way to explain her absence and at the same time, leave the door open for her return.

While it’s already been reported that Cattrall’s absence will be explained as Carrie and Samantha having a falling out, we were not aware of how Samantha’s absence from the landscape that is New York City would be explained-until now. Daily Mail reports that Cattrall’s character has moved to London and is thriving there. Sources say “we couldn’t have Samantha roaming around New York City and not have the other women not interacting with her”, adding “having her character based in London really was the perfect way to keep her alive and explain her absence”.

The only question that remains, is if there is a chance that we might see Cattrall return for a future season of And Just Like That (Daily Mail also reports that a second season will come and that “this isn’t a one off-this will be a series”). The sources sound hopeful for the full quartet to reunite, saying “we have high hopes that by the time we begin filming the second season, Kim will have joined the show and Samantha Jones can make a triumphant return to the big apple.” They went on say “we want Kim back. She was missed on set. We all understand why she feels the way she does. We get it. We just want her to come back for future seasons”.

