Where Do You Find Yourself On The D List?

Whose job is this? Penis measurer-er. How do I apply?

World Data has updated its list of countries with the biggest erect penis on average. Out of the 89 countries or major areas who made the list, it was determined that between all countries the average length of an erect penis is estimated to be 5.35 inches.

Now, before you get all upset, it should be noted that these numbers could easily be swayed in either director based on incredibly well-endowed men or men who rely on the motion of the ocean. What I’m saying is, these numbers don’t necessarily represent your scenario!

Take a look at the chart highlights below.

The Top 10:

1. Ecuador – 6.93 inches

2. Cameroon – 6.56 inches

3. Bolivia – 6.50 inches

4. Sudan – 6.48 inches

5. Haiti – 6.30 inches

6. Senegal – 6.25 inches

7. Gambia – 6.25 inches

8. Netherlands – 6.24 inches

9. Cuba – 6.24 inches

10. Zambia – 6.21 inches

World Powers Rounding Out the Top 50:

11. France – 6.19 inches

13. Canada – 6.18 inches

19. Italy – 6.04 inches

23. Brazil – 5.99 inches

24. Sweden – 5.93 inches

26. Costa Rica – 5.90 inches

30. Mexico – 5.87 inches

41. Germany – 5.71 inches

44. Australia – 5.69 inches

50. Cape Verde – 5.53 inches

And where did America land on the list? Well…

61. United States – 5.34 inches