Who Is Taz Skylar? Fun Facts About the ‘One Piece’ Star

When Taz Skylar first appeared as the smooth-talking, flirtatious chef Sanji in Netflix’s One Piece, fans everywhere had the same reaction: Wait… who is that?

With the platinum hair, the charming swagger, and kicks that could send villains flying across the room, Skylar instantly became one of the breakout stars of the show. But the story behind the actor is even more interesting than the character he plays.

If you’ve already added him to your celebrity crush list (no judgment here), here are some fun facts about Skylar that might make you like him even more.

RELATED: Warning: The Pirates in ‘One Piece’ Season 2 Somehow Got Even Hotter

Fun Fact #1: Skylar Was Making Surfboards Before Acting

Before Hollywood came calling, Skylar was living a very different life.

At just 15 years old, he left school and started making surfboards. Yes, actual handcrafted surfboards. Not exactly the typical path to becoming a Netflix star, but honestly? Kind of iconic.

He later tried to enlist as a reservist in the British Army, but after a car accident left him with a concussion, he had to pause those plans. While waiting to reapply, he started writing and acting—and that unexpected detour changed everything.

Fun Fact #2: The Platinum Hair Is a DIY Situation

That bright platinum hair you see on the actor? He does it himself.

The actor once shared with GQ that every couple of weeks he just throws some bleach on it and follows it up with purple shampoo. Easy, breezy, blondie.

But the hair actually has a deeper meaning. The One Piece actor has shared that he keeps it as a tribute to a childhood friend who served in the military and used to dye his hair bright white between training sessions. After his friend passed away, bleaching his own hair became a way to keep his memory alive.

Also… let’s be real. The look works.

Fun Fact #3: Skylar Trained Like an Absolute Maniac for One Piece

If you’ve watched One Piece, you’ve probably noticed that Sanji spends a lot of time kicking people.

Turns out Taz trained like an absolute machine to make it happen. The actor reportedly worked out eight hours a dayto get into shape for the role.

Eight. Hours.

He also learned martial arts, cooking techniques, and even bartending choreography so he could fully embody the character. At one point he admitted, “This is the hardest I’ve ever worked for anything in my life.”

We believe it.

Fun Fact #4: Skylar Is Basically an Adrenaline Junkie

If extreme sports had a fan club, Taz would probably be president.

The actor loves pushing himself physically and has tried everything from free climbing and dirt bike riding to skydiving and kickboxing. At one point he even spent time rainforest hiking with a remote Colombian tribe.

@tazskylar Behind the scenes of one piece drum Island live action ♬ original sound – Taz

And because apparently that wasn’t intense enough, Skylar also lived in the jungle for ten days while preparing for One Piece, learning to hunt and cook in the wild.

Method acting… but make it survival mode.

Fun Fact #5: Skylar Is a Writer Too

Acting isn’t the only creative thing Skylar does. He also writes.

He co-wrote the play Warheads, inspired by the experiences of a close friend who struggled with PTSD after military service. The play premiered at Park Theatre and even earned an Olivier Award nomination in 2020.

Not bad for someone who didn’t originally plan on becoming an actor.

Even with dyslexia, Skylar has continued to write and create stories, proving that passion always finds a way.

Why Fans Are Loving Skylar

Between the adventurous spirit, the dedication to his craft, and the platinum hair that refuses to quit, Skylar has quickly become one of the most exciting rising stars on screen.

He’s passionate, a little chaotic in the best way, and clearly someone who throws himself completely into whatever he’s doing.

Which, honestly, is probably why fans can’t get enough of him.

And if One Piece is just the beginning of Skylar’s career… we’ll definitely be watching.