‘Wicked’ Hotties You Need to Know: Andreas Wijk and Oliver Wheeler

While Wicked: For Good is packed with magic, music, and the always dazzling performances of Elphaba and Glinda, it’s Andreas Wijk and Oliver Wheeler who are stealing some serious attention. These two men bring their own brand of irresistible energy to the Wicked universe, and whether it’s on-screen or behind the scenes, they’re turning heads in ways that deserve some spotlight of their own.

Andreas Wijk: The Swedish Voice Behind the Cowardly Lion

Swedish actor Andreas Wijk is the voice behind the Cowardly Lion in the Swedish dub of Wicked: For Good, and it’s a role that adds even more depth to his growing career. Best known for his debut on Broadway in Moulin Rouge!, Wijk’s transition to this iconic character feels like a natural step for an actor with undeniable charisma and a rich voice that brings warmth and emotion to the Lion.

But it’s not just his voice that’s captivating—Wijk’s presence on social media and his behind-the-scenes posts have made him even more endearing. The actor shared his excitement about joining the Wicked world, saying, “I can’t believe I get to be a small part of the Oz universe.” And with a role that emphasizes inclusivity and equality, Wijk’s contribution to Wicked: For Good feels even more meaningful. His authenticity is contagious, and it’s clear he’s genuinely honored to be part of a story that resonates with so many.

In his posts, Wijk often reflects on how the message of Wicked—that everyone deserves to be treated as equals—is a theme that feels particularly relevant today. He also expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to lend his voice to such an iconic character in a major global franchise. For fans of Wijk, his casting represents a true full-circle moment, adding a layer of excitement to the Wicked world that goes beyond the storyline itself. It’s no surprise that Wijk’s involvement in this production is making waves—and it’s just another reason to love him.

Oliver Wheeler: The Dance Double Who’s Stealing Focus as the Scarecrow

While Andreas Wijk brings the Lion to life with his voice, it’s Oliver Wheeler who’s stepping in for Jonathan Bailey to help bring a whole new level of heat to Wicked: For Good. As Bailey’s dance and movement double for Fiyero’s transformation into the Scarecrow, Wheeler is part of the reason why the character’s new, muscular form is making such an impression.

Wheeler’s role behind the scenes was essential for Fiyero’s on-screen transition, but he also became a highlight in his own right. Fans got an inside look at the process through Wheeler’s TikTok, where he shared his transformation into the Scarecrow—a shredded, burlap version of Fiyero that’s left everyone talking. With his striking features, athletic build, and sultry British accent, Wheeler brings a whole new layer of appeal to the Wicked universe.

But Wheeler’s contributions don’t just end with his physical performance. His work as a movement double required an exceptional level of skill to capture Bailey’s essence and turn it into a seamless transformation. He’s not just moving through choreography—he’s embodying a character, bringing Bailey’s portrayal of Fiyero to life in a way that adds dimension to the Scarecrow’s already complex personality. And with his own undeniable charm, Wheeler has managed to capture the attention of fans in a way that’s as captivating as the character he helped bring to life.

In a recent TikTok post, Wheeler shared a video of his transformation into the Scarecrow, and the response has been nothing short of explosive. “Becoming the Scarecrow was a dream,” Wheeler said in a video that had us all swooning. And let’s be honest—after seeing those abs and cheekbones in action, we’d be more than happy to watch Wheeler take center stage in his own spinoff. Who wouldn’t want to see him star in a Wicked spinoff or maybe even a romantic comedy? The chemistry between him and Jonathan Bailey is palpable, and fans are definitely here for it.

Wicked’s Two Standout Performances, One Legendary Franchise

Both Andreas Wijk and Oliver Wheeler bring something unique to Wicked: For Good. Wijk’s voice for the Cowardly Lion adds a new level of charm to the beloved character, while Wheeler’s physical transformation into the Scarecrow shows that the magic behind the scenes can be just as captivating as the performances on screen. Whether they’re voicing a lion or doubling for a sexy scarecrow, these two men are making sure Wicked has more than its fair share of unforgettable moments.

As Wicked continues to capture hearts around the world, these two standouts remind us that sometimes, the most captivating moments come not just from the iconic characters, but from the talented people who bring them to life in their own unique ways. Whether it’s Wijk’s heartfelt approach to the Cowardly Lion or Wheeler’s sizzling portrayal of the Scarecrow, they are both unforgettable parts of the Wicked legacy.