Will Best: The Gay Internet’s Favorite Straight Tease

By now, if you’re gay and not watching Celebrity Big Brother, are you even on the internet?

Since the 2025 series launched on April 7, the thirst has been feral. The gays took one look at Will Best on screen and collectively whispered, “Oh, we’re watching this religiously now.” Twitter (or X, but we’re not calling it that) turned into a shrine of swoon and sin. And you know what? Rightfully so.

If you’re wondering how a man who co-hosts a reality show became a certified gay icon, let’s break it down. Will Best isn’t just a presenter. He’s a phenomenon. A walking thirst trap. A man who has turned his wardrobe of paper-thin t-shirts and flirtatious smirks into an entire personality—and we, the gays, are eating it up with a side of regret and a double vodka soda.

Will Best has been hosting Celebrity Big Brother alongside the flawless AJ Odudu, but while AJ has earned the titles of “icon,” “legend,” and “mother,” Will has taken a more primal route. He’s cornered the market on “fit,” “hot,” and “please ruin my life.” And he knows exactly what he’s doing.

Case in point: last year’s teaser for the show’s return, in which Best strutted through the Big Brother house à la Saltburn, shirtless, suggestive, and suspiciously well-lit. It wasn’t a trailer. It was a call to arms. It said, “This one’s for the gays,” and we said, “Thank you, King.”

Since then, he’s doubled down. Shirtless selfies, slow-mo clips, and enough snug clothing to make a seamstress sweat. He’s practically turned his Instagram into a curated shrine of thirst. And the response? Unhinged. One fan on X declared, “Will Best is the most attractive man in England,” and frankly, that’s now official policy.

But what really makes him catnip for the queer gaze? It’s not just the looks (though, yes, jawline for days). It’s the cheeky confidence. The slight camp. The wink that says “I see you, babes” without ever crossing into try-hard territory. British gays love him because he’s fit, flirty, and gives just enough chaos to feel like the hot guy in your friendship group who’s way too comfortable being adored. Will Best is hot, but also… knows he’s hot to us. He flirts with the fourth wall, and the gays? We live for it.

And then came the lap dance. Appearing on Late & Live in nothing but a waistcoat, trousers, and a devil-may-care attitude, Best straddled Tiffany “New York” Pollard and performed what can only be described as an act of public service. The moment was so erotically charged that the official show account posted it with the caption: “For scientific purposes I’m gonna need 24/7 access to this video.” Fans responded with bookmarks, gratitude, and impure thoughts.

Let’s be honest: Will Best is the kind of man who could ask the entire UK gay population to commit a crime and we’d reply, “What time?” He’s got the rarest combination of charm, sex appeal, and just enough self-awareness to make it all work. He’s not performing for the gays—he’s performing with us in mind.

And in a series that’s already seen bisexual Tories, drag royalty, queer chaos, and a final five with zero straight men in sight, Will Best is the unexpected heartthrob who turned Celebrity Big Brother into a gay cultural event.

So, ITV may be airing the show, but make no mistake: Will Best is the one keeping the gays tuned in, turned on, and terminally online.

And to that, we say: more slutty little t-shirts, please

Source(s): PinkNews