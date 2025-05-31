Will Mister Universe 2025 Be a French Farmer With Abs Like These?

There are thirst traps, and then there are national monuments. Enter Alexandre Jacquier, the 28-year-old farm-fueled French dreamboat who’s repping France at Mister Universe 2025—and likely haunting the dreams of gays everywhere from Bordeaux to Bangkok.

In MISTER UNIVERSE’s latest Instagram post, tagged simply “ROAD TO MISTER UNIVERSE 2025 👑”, we are gifted with what can only be described as a cinematic masterpiece: equal parts romance, masculinity, and just enough sweat glistening on sun-kissed shoulders to make a mirror fog up in Antarctica.

Set against the backdrop of the rustic, rolling fields of southwestern France, Alexandre emerges like a literal fantasy—the kind you’d expect to find in a gay retelling of Little House on the Prairie if it were directed by Luca Guadagnino. He’s not just walking shirtless through pastures—he’s redefining what it means to be both soft and strong, with horse reins in one hand and the weight of his country’s beauty expectations in the other.

But Alexandre isn’t just a walking jawline blessed by Zeus and moisturized with river dew. He’s a remote fitness coach, a musician, a surfer, and—get this—a man who raises horses. That’s right: while the rest of us are struggling to keep succulents alive, he’s out here bottle-feeding foals at dawn and sculpting glutes by dusk. Your fave could never.

And for the gay audience? This isn’t just eye candy—it’s an entire charcuterie board of authenticity. Alexandre represents a new kind of masculinity that doesn’t posture, but participates. He’s at ease in both cowboy boots and coastal waves, reminding us that you can be tender and toned, grounded and glamorous, humble yet hotter than a Parisian sidewalk in July.

He doesn’t shout his strength—he whispers it, in two languages, with a wink and a smile that says, “Yes, I know what I’m doing. And no, this isn’t my first hayride.”

As Mister Universe 2025 looms on the horizon, one thing is clear: France isn’t just sending a contestant. They’re sending a concept—a man who bridges tradition and tomorrow, who isn’t afraid to be poetic with a pitchfork, and who proves that the road from the countryside to the crown can, in fact, be paved with abs.

So here’s to Alexandre Jacquier: horse whisperer, dream weaver, and possibly the next reason your screen time is through the roof.