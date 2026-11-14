William Laven’s First Dates Comeback Has a Very Gay Twist

William Laven is giving love another shot, and this time, he’s showing up as his full, authentic self. The First Dates star is returning to Channel 4’s popular dating show after coming out as gay, but his latest appearance comes with a pretty big difference: he’s now hoping to find a man he could one day call his husband.

For viewers who remember his first appearance, this is quite the full-circle moment!

From First Dates With a Woman to Finding Himself

Laven first appeared on First Dates in 2024 at age 24. In what was reportedly his very first dating experience, he was matched with a woman named Zara, and the two even left the restaurant holding hands.

But behind that seemingly sweet first date, Laven was still figuring out his feelings. In an interview with PinkNews, he explained that he had been struggling to understand why he wasn’t experiencing the romantic feelings he thought he was supposed to have when dating women.

He eventually began questioning his sexuality after forming a close friendship with a gay man. Those feelings helped him better understand himself, and by age 27, he had come out as gay.

Now, returning to the same restaurant with a very different perspective on love and his identity feels particularly meaningful. Laven said he hopes his experience reminds others that figuring out who you are doesn’t have to happen on anyone else’s timeline.

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Finding Love Without Hiding Who He Is

There’s another part of Laven’s dating journey worth talking about. He’s neurodivergent and has a stammer, something he has embraced rather than tried to hide. In fact, he describes his stammer as his “superpower” and has even launched Stammer Stories.

When he first ventured into gay dating, he wondered whether putting himself out there would make him feel more vulnerable. Instead, connecting with neurodivergent people within the LGBTQ+ community helped him feel understood and less pressured to explain himself.

These days, he’s less interested in changing who he is to make other people comfortable. And honestly, isn’t that exactly how dating should be?

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So, What Is He Looking For?

As for his ideal partner, Laven wants someone who makes him laugh, accepts him completely, and lets him be himself. He also pays attention to how someone responds to his stammer, which can tell him plenty about whether there’s potential for another date.

His return to First Dates was scheduled for November 11 at 10 p.m. on Channel 4. Whether he found his potential Mr. Right remains to be seen, but we’re certainly rooting for him!