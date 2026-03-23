Xavier Smalls Faces Backlash Comparing LGBTQ to “Sinners”

Sometimes the internet has a long memory. And for actor Xavier Smalls, that memory recently resurfaced in the form of a February Instagram Live clip that has been making the rounds again online.

Smalls, who stars in Tyler Perry’s Netflix drama Beauty in Black, was speaking about faith, Heaven, Hell, and what he believes counts as sin. At one point in the livestream, he said,

“God does love you…He loves all his children whether you’re atheist, whether you live in sin, drunk smoke weed…”

Beauty In Black ‘actor’, Xavier Smalls says God will not allow the gays into heaven: “Not because he [God] doesn’t love you, but he’s so holy he can’t dwell with unholy people. And that

goes for other sinners…not just the LGBT…” pic.twitter.com/QYMW2XyRXf — Red Media (@RedMedia_us) March 19, 2026

Before explaining that people ultimately end up in one of two places — Heaven or Hell.

He then continued by listing what he considered sins, saying,

“That goes for other sinners. Scoffers, mockers, liars, all things that are an abomination. It’s not just the LGBT… these are all sins that God doesn’t tolerate.”

Unsurprisingly, once the clip began circulating, it quickly sparked strong reactions online — especially among LGBTQ viewers who felt the comments singled them out.

RELATED: What We Know About the Latest Sexual Assault Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry

Smalls Responds with a Lengthy Apology

Not long after the clip gained traction again, Smalls addressed the backlash with a detailed apology posted on Instagram.

“After looking back at what I said on my Instagram Live, I have taken the time to listen, really listen, through very different eyes and ears to understand why some people felt judged and dismissed,” Smalls wrote. “I understand now how my approach may have lacked the love, humility, and awareness that I believe God calls us to have.”

According to Smalls, people close to him — including members of the LGBTQ community — helped him see how harmful his words could be.

“They also made me aware of some horrible things that have happened in the past, including the suicide rates among gay teens, the stories of people like Tyler Clementi, and the nine-year-old boy Jamel Myles,” he wrote. “Hearing these stories helped me see more clearly why words can carry so much weight.”

XAVIER SMALLS as Angel

Beauty in Black 1.04 “A Family Affair” pic.twitter.com/4g9EA1DNdQ — 🪘🪈🎻🪉 (@musicnotes_pdf) July 20, 2025

He added that while his intention was never to harm anyone, he recognizes that impact matters more than intent.

“Every human being deserves dignity, compassion, and most importantly love,” Smalls wrote. “I take full accountability for the fact that the damage done by my words outweighs the intent behind them.”

Fans Are Still Talking

As with most internet controversies, reactions have been mixed. Some fans appreciate that Smalls took accountability and spoke openly about learning from the situation. Others remain skeptical, noting how often LGBTQ people are described as “sinners” in religious conversations.

Either way, the discussion highlights how complicated the intersection of faith and LGBTQ identity can be — especially when public figures weigh in.

There’s also a bit of irony that hasn’t escaped fans. Smalls currently stars in Beauty in Black, a drama whose storyline centers on a stripper whose life becomes entangled with a powerful cosmetics dynasty and a dangerous trafficking scheme.

Xavier Smalls for ‘Beauty In Black.’ pic.twitter.com/g7CkA4qSyj — Blackish Press (@blackishpress) March 17, 2026

For now, Smalls says he’s committed to growing from the experience. As he wrote in his apology, “I am still learning, and I will continue to learn and grow.”

In the social media era, that growth often happens very publicly.