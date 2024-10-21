Young Royals’ Omar Rudberg Comes Out with a Hot New Album

Venezuelan-Swedish singer and actor Omar Rudberg came to international prominence with the rise and popularity of Swedish royal drama Young Royals where he starred opposite Edvin Ryding, with whom Rudberg also has a perfume collaboration. Before his big break on the global stage, Omar was a member of Swedish boyband FO&O before it disbanded in 2017. Now, the 25-year-old just launched his third EP ‘Every Night Fantasy‘ which includes his previously released singles ‘Red Light,’ ‘Talk,’ and ‘Bye, Bye, Bye.’

Omar refuses to label his sexuality and simply falls in love with the person regardless of their sexual identity saying, “I have a lot of love to give, so when it comes to love, I’m very open.”

When Omar starred in Young Royals, he portrayed a musically talented and passionate singer who wrestled with his feelings for a classmate—and prince—named Wilhelm. Throughout the show, viewers watched as Omar’s character evolved into a courageous and openly loving young man. The same can be said for Omar in real life, as he shares with Attitude magazine:

“Young Royals made me grow a lot and gain a lot of confidence, and because I grew with Young Royals, my music grew and my confidence grew.”

With new music out, Omar Rudberg will kick off his tour on October 21, 2024, in London at Heaven, followed by a performance in Paris, France, on October 23 at Badaboum, and another one on October 24 in Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Melkweg. You can go check out his website here just in case Omar adds new tour dates to his already busy schedule!

You can stream Omar’s latest EP in your favorite music streaming platforms. Don’t forget to check out the sizzling music video for his song ‘Girlfriend‘ from the Every Night Fantasy EP down below!

