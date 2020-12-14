Zach Rance Oils Up With Another Man After Coming Out As Bi: Watch

Zach Rance‘s career in the public eye took a unique turn after he came out as bisexual early last week.

The former Big Brother star sparked romance rumors with one of the show’s alum, Jozea Flores, when the two of them got very intimate on social media.

Jozea, for those who don’t remember, was evicted second on the 18th season of BB (Zach appeared two years prior). He made a mess of himself in the game by claiming to be the “messiah for the newbies” which led to one of Da’Vonne Rogers hilarious reactions and him eventually being voted out of the house. He later appeared on two separate seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and was also linked to makeup guru Jeffree Star in 2019.

What you see above is real as Jozea posted an Instagram story of him rubbing up and down on Zach while providing a swipe up to, you guessed it, his OnlyFans page. There was also this post (see here) of the two men playing grab a** and oiling each other up.

“2020 has brought us some f**** up shit!,” Jozea captioned the pics/vid. “But i honestly have to say this right here is the best way to end my year!”

So are they dating? This looks to simply be nothing more than an OnlyFans kind of deal for them as they both have active pages on the popular content subscription service platform that other celebs, like Tyler Posey and Tyga, have joined in recent months.

The 29-year-old made headlines last week when he not only came out as bisexual but admitted to hooking up with his fellow BB houseguest Frankie Grande after their season was over. Fans of the show called them “Zankie” due to their playful and cuddly behavior.

“I’ve been straight my entire life, I’ve only liked women,” he said in a virtual conversation with the Mental Health Collection and With Love, Alexa on Tuesday, December 8. “But on Big Brother, Frankie and I got super, super close. I fell in love with who he was as a person. Super funny, super smart. Good looking guy. As time went on, we got so close that I wasn’t really sure if I had feelings for him or not. You know, I’ve always been straight so it was never a thing [for me] to like guys.”

“He was the first guy that I ever hooked up with. After that night, I was very unsure about the direction of my sexuality because I like women,” Zach continued. “And after we hooked up, I was very uncertain about what was my next move.”

Years later the mental health coach, who also opened up about a separate rendezvous with another male, is secure in who he is and his identity and is now using his platform in hopes that others will do the same.

“We try not to label anything, you know, gender is super fluid. So it’s hard for me to say I’m straight. I’m not gay either,” he said. “I just wanted to come out and say that and be transparent and come out and say [that] I am bisexual, even though I do lean more toward heterosexuality.”