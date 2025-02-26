Zane Phillips is One Hot Submissive Blonde in Leather Briefs

Photo Credit: Numero Netherlands

Zane Phillips (@zanethan) is once again proving that he’s not just an actor—he’s a full-blown heartthrob with an Instagram feed that could double as a thirst trap museum. His latest shoot for Numero Netherlands? A masterclass in sultry, high-fashion allure, complete with leather, glitz, and an oiled-up physique that deserves its own award.

Joined by the enigmatic Judith Ann Warren, Phillips took things to a whole new level, exuding equal parts dominance and submission in a spread that left fans (and probably a few mortals) utterly breathless. With his platinum locks and a wardrobe that screamed “leather daddy,” Zane embodied the ultimate muse—one who knows how to serve both smoldering intensity and effortless cool.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Zane has gifted us with jaw-dropping visuals. His Instagram has become a sanctuary for admirers who appreciate the finer things in life—namely, his sculpted physique and impeccable styling. But what makes Phillips even more captivating is his openness about his journey with body image. In an interview with Men’s Health, he shared,

“I have had a really poor relationship with my body from a very early age… I think it has to do with being queer, too, but male body insecurity in general is this weird insidious thing where it’s never spoken aloud.”

Despite past insecurities, Phillips’ philosophy is nothing short of inspiring. “I know being the worst person in the room means I’m in the right room, because suddenly I have nowhere to go but up.” That mindset, combined with his undeniable talent and undeniable sex appeal, makes Zane Phillips a force to be reckoned with—both on and off the screen.

Photo Credit: Parker Burr

Now excuse us while we stare at his photoshoot for the 100th time.

