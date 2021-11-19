10 Potential ‘Mikes’ Will Strip Down To Regain Their Mojo

If you’re looking to add a little “magic” to TV viewing, check out the first official teaser for the upcoming HBO Max series, “Finding Magic Mike.”

“The hottest show in Vegas is giving ordinary guys a chance to work their magic,” begins the promo clip.

First announced in April, the new reality competition series aims to transform a group of men who have “lost their magic” into real-life Magic Mikes.

According to the teaser, the men will not only evolve their bodies but also their self-confidence.

Over the course of seven episodes, ten regular guys will be put through the paces of a “Magic Mike Live” bootcamp learning complicated and physically-challenging dance routines.

Along the way the guys will strip down – literally and figuratively – as they “rid themselves of emotional baggage and regain their mojo.” In the end, there will only be one Real Magic Mike.

Adam Rodriguez (Magic Mike XXL), Alison Faulk, Vincent Marini, and Luke Broadlick (Magic Mike XXL) will serve as coaches for the Mikes. Guest judges include Whitney Cummings, Nikki Glaser, Nicole Scherzinger, Amanda Seaes, and Robin Thede.

The winner will take home a cash prize. “Finding Magic Mike” premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, December 16.

The series is inspired by the 2012 Channing Tatum film Magic Mike. The film also starred Alex Pettyfer, Joe Manganiello, and Matt Bomer.

After becoming a runaway hit, a sequel – Magic Mike XXL – was released in 2015.

Two years later, Tatum helped create the Las Vegas stage show Magic Mike Live, which recently reopened in a new, custom-designed showroom at the Sahara Las Vegas.

And yes, men are welcome at the sexy Vegas production.