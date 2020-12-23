’12 Dates of Christmas’ Jose Ramirez is Our Newest Instinct Hottie!

Jose Ramirez came into our lives earlier this year on the wildly popular HBO Max series 12 Dates of Christmas. He was one of the many handsome men featured that we fell in love with on his romantic journey with leading suitor Garrett Marcantel.

The Washington D.C. mainstay is our newest pick for Instinct Hottie and we couldn’t think of a better person to close 2020 with. His charismatic personality, good looks and irresistible charm made him a fan favorite especially during that scene where he legit told Garrett he wanted to kiss him during a beautiful day out in Austria.

Get to know more about Jose below.

What do you think is the most attractive part about yourself?

My ability to make anyone I meet feel super welcome.

What do you find guys compliment on you the most, physically?

My smile.

What, to you, defines sexy in another man?

Confidence but not cockiness.

What is your proudest moment so far in your life in being an openly gay man?

Being successful in my professional and personal life where I can be authentically myself.

What haven’t you accomplished, personally or professionally, that you are wanting to do in the next 2-3 years?

In the next 2-3 years I would like to be in a committed relationship on its way to forming my own family.

Have you found love? If so what is the best part of your relationship and what do you love most in your partner(s)?

I am currently in a relationship and I love that he is a cheerleader in every aspect.

Rapid fire question time:

What is your all-time favorite movie?

Bring It On (the original, duh).

Who is your biggest celebrity crush right now?

David Corenswet.

What is your favorite cheat meal or snack that you can’t get enough of?

Cheat meal- McDonald’s. Snack- Chocolate covered almonds.

If you’re stuck on an island for eternity, what CD do you want to have there with you? CD?

I’ll have my iPhone with anything Ariana Grande.

What does it mean to be featured as our Instinct Hottie?

I feel honored to be recognized by a gay publication that takes interest in one being their true authentic self no matter what.

Don’t forget to check out our exclusive IGTV interview that we did with Jose below!