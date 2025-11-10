4 Dead After Car Crashes Into Gay Bar in Tampa

What happened at Bradley’s on 7th in Tampa, Florida on November 7, 2025, was more than a tragic moment — it was a violent interruption of a safe space deeply rooted in the LGBTQ+ community. Bars like Bradley’s aren’t simply nightlife hubs; they’re sanctuaries, places where queer people gather to exhale, celebrate, and exist freely. On that Friday night, that sense of safety was shattered in seconds.

RELATED: Gay Bar Murders in Hell’s Kitchen: 3 Men Convicted in Drug-and-Rob Scheme

What Happened in the Streets of Tampa

Authorities say surveillance footage captured two cars speeding dangerously down a nearby road, appearing to race each other. The clip shows the vehicles weaving through traffic at alarming speeds, attempting to overtake one another.

Tampa Police later identified 22-year-old Silas Sampson as the driver of the silver Toyota that lost control. In a horrifying trajectory, the vehicle veered across an intersection and crashed directly into Bradley’s on 7th’s crowded patio, where patrons were enjoying a night out.

Panic erupted instantly as pedestrians tried to flee. Despite their efforts, more than a dozen people were struck. Three victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth later died at the hospital due to severe injuries. Tampa Police confirmed that at least 11 additional individuals were injured, with two in critical condition.

In the aftermath, the bar’s owner, Bradley Nelson, released a powerful and emotional statement addressing the tragedy and its impact on staff, patrons, and the broader community:

“Bradley’s on the 7th became the scene of a horrific event that occurred early this morning [November 7, 2025]. Obviously, all law enforcement agencies have the most up to date and most accurate information. Bradley’s on 7th’s only part in this event was being in an unfortunate location. A vehicle involved in a high-speed chase lost control and hit 3 people on the sidewalk, then entered Bradley’s on 7th patio, creating utter devastation. Killing 4 and injuring 11 people. This event has been very traumatic for my entire staff, and myself. Our thoughts and prayers go to the families of those who were killed, and to all the injured. Bradley’s on 7th is known for being a very tight-knit family of employees and customers. Our customers are very loyal and have made Bradley’s on 7th what it is today. They are truly part of our family. We ask you to remember all those killed and injured in your prayers, as we do the same.”

Nelson’s words echo the collective grief enveloping Tampa’s LGBTQ+ community. Bradley’s isn’t just a spot to grab a drink — it’s a queer institution, a chosen-family gathering place, and a consistent home for drag, music, friendship, and belonging. The loss of life and the trauma inflicted on patrons strikes at the heart of what this space represents.

The bar also confirmed that one of its beloved co-hosts, Esme Russell, was physically unharmed but deeply shaken by the experience. Messages of heartbreak, shock, and solidarity poured in from community members and supporters across Tampa Bay.

One of the survivors, Nate Crosby, wrote from his hospital bed expressing gratitude that his injuries would heal, while offering sympathy for those who lost someone they loved. His message underscored what so many are feeling — grief mixed with relief, heartbreak mixed with hope.

These spaces matter. They exist because for decades queer people needed (and still need) places where they can safely gather, be seen, and be themselves without fear. When violence enters that space — even unintentionally, as a result of reckless driving — the emotional impact is profound.

In the days following the tragedy, the community has come together in classic queer fashion: organizing support efforts, sharing resources, comforting the families of victims, and reminding one another that they are not alone. Bradley’s on 7th may be shaken, but it remains a symbol of unity, resilience, and chosen family.

The investigation continues, but one truth is undeniable: Tampa’s LGBTQ+ community is grieving — and holding each other close — as they navigate one of the darkest moments in the bar’s history.

REFERENCE: Daily Mail UK