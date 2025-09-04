DWTS: AMERICA READY FOR ANOTHER SAME-SEX COUPLE?

When Dancing with the Stars premiered in 2005, its glittering ballroom promised transformation. Football players became fox-trotters, reality stars learned the rumba, and America tuned in to watch the unlikely magic of sequins and choreography. But for years, one transformation was off-limits: same-sex couples.

That changed in 2021 when JoJo Siwa, the pansexual teen entertainer with a ponytail as high as her energy, requested a female partner. Producers agreed, pairing her with pro Jenna Johnson. Together, they soared across the dance floor for the entire season, ultimately finishing as runners-up. A year later, drag queen Shangela and pro Gleb Savchenko brought fierce charisma to the ballroom. In 2024, longtime pros Derek Hough and Mark Ballas performed a same-sex Argentine Tango in the finale — a symbolic moment, though not a full season-long couple.

These breakthroughs mattered. But compared to the international franchise, the U.S. has been late to the party.

Advertisement

A Global Movement in Sequins

Around the world, same-sex couples have been rewriting the ballroom rulebook for years — and often winning.

Israel was first, back in 2010, when sportscaster Gili Shem Tov and pro Dorit Milman competed together.

Advertisement

Italy followed in 2018 with Giovanni Ciacci and Raimondo Todaro, who reached the grand finale.

Denmark made history in 2019 when Jakob Fauerby and Silas Holst not only danced together but won the entire season.

Australia’s 2019 pairing of drag star Courtney Act and Joshua Keefe captured hearts and nearly took the trophy.

The UK’s Strictly Come Dancing had its first male couple, John Whaite and Johannes Radebe, in 2021, while Eurovision star Bilal Hassani paired with Jordan Mouillerac on France’s Danse avec les stars the same year.

Advertisement

By the time Siwa hit the U.S. stage, international audiences had already embraced what should have been obvious: dance is about connection, not convention.

Why It Matters

Representation on DWTS isn’t just about politics — it’s about reflecting reality. Millions of Americans identify as LGBTQ+. They fall in love, raise families, and yes, dance. Seeing themselves on a show that has long branded itself as “America’s living room” is both validating and necessary.

Advertisement

JoJo Siwa’s season proved the power of visibility. Young fans wrote online about how seeing two women dance a romantic rumba made them feel less alone. Shangela’s presence brought drag artistry to millions of viewers who had never tuned into RuPaul’s Drag Race. Derek Hough and Mark Ballas’ tango showed that same-sex partnering is artistry, not novelty.

Ballroom dance has always told stories — of passion, of struggle, of triumph. Why shouldn’t those stories also include same-sex love, friendship, and artistry?

The Ratings Argument

Advertisement

Some skeptics argue that Middle America isn’t ready. That conservative viewers, the show’s longtime bread and butter, will tune out. But history shows the opposite: audiences evolve when given the chance.

Will & Grace was once considered “too gay” for primetime; it ran for over a decade. Ellen DeGeneres was warned her career would collapse after coming out; she became a daytime juggernaut. Even DWTS itself has proven viewers adapt. Athletes, YouTubers, and Bachelors were once considered risky castings; now they’re staples.

And let’s be honest: DWTS could use the buzz. Ratings are nowhere near their early-2000s heyday. Younger viewers, the very demographic the show struggles to attract, expect inclusivity. A same-sex couple competing to win, week after week, would generate headlines, TikTok clips, and renewed cultural relevance.

Breaking the Leader-Follower Myth

Advertisement

Ballroom purists often argue that traditional roles require one man and one woman: leader and follower. But that’s a false binary. Anyone who has taken a dance class knows roles can be swapped. Two men can tango, alternating power and grace. Two women can waltz, one lifting the other.

In fact, same-sex partnerships can bring fresh artistry to tired routines. A paso doble with two men could showcase pure strength. A Viennese waltz between two women could embody equality and grace. Far from threatening tradition, same-sex couples expand the storytelling possibilities of dance.

The Risk of Falling Behind

If DWTS drags its feet, it risks becoming irrelevant — a sparkly time capsule clinging to outdated conventions. Meanwhile, culture has moved on. Broadway stages are telling queer love stories. The NFL has openly gay players. Streaming hits spotlight drag, gender fluidity, and same-sex romance without fear.

Advertisement

Every season that sidelines same-sex couples sends a message: that the show is more interested in clinging to outdated rules than celebrating the full spectrum of human connection. And each missed opportunity chips away at its claim to be “America’s show.”

A Mirrorball for Everyone

The Mirrorball Trophy is just a shiny prop. What matters are the moments that endure: Emmitt Smith proving athletes can cha-cha. Bindi Irwin dancing for her late father. Nyle DiMarco winning as a deaf contestant. JoJo Siwa inspiring young LGBTQ+ kids.

Imagine the next milestone: two men holding the Mirrorball Trophy high, proving love and rhythm transcend gender. Or two women celebrating a finale where their partnership was never treated as “different,” just beautiful.

Advertisement

That’s not just ratings gold — that’s legacy.

Rob Shuter’s Take

Dancing with the Stars has always been about transformation. The time has come for the show itself to transform. To embrace what the world — and much of the franchise abroad — already knows: that dance is universal, love is limitless, and sequins shine just as bright no matter who is wearing them.

It’s time for same-sex couples not just to compete, but to win. Because when the Mirrorball reflects every kind of love, Dancing with the Stars finally lives up to its name.

Advertisement

Rob Shuter is a celebrity journalist, talk-show host, and former publicist who has represented stars including Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Kate Spade, Diddy, Jon Bon Jovi, Tyra Banks, Naomi Campbell, Jessica Simpson, and HRH Princess Michael of Kent. He is the author of The 4 Word Answer, a bestselling self-help book blending Hollywood stories with personal breakthroughs. Rob hosts Naughty But Nice with Rob, a top 20 iTunes podcast, and was the only entertainment columnist at The Huffington Post. A veteran of PR and magazines, he also helmed OK! Magazine. Read his latest exclusives at robshuter.substack.com