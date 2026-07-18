Aaron Goldenberg Lost Followers After Posting Thirst Traps

Aaron Goldenberg has officially entered his “I look hot and I’m going to post about it” era—and honestly, good for him. Somewhere, a few thousand people dramatically smashed the unfollow button after seeing his increasingly cheeky thirst traps. Meanwhile, the rest of us are simply appreciating the confidence, the Speedos, and the refreshing lack of shame. If showing a little more skin is “inappropriate,” Goldenberg seems perfectly happy to be guilty as charged.

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The comedian who built a devoted audience with his viral sketches is now showing another side of himself in the queer feature In Between. While fans already know his impeccable comic timing, this latest role gives him room to explore a story that’s funny, messy, heartfelt, and unmistakably queer—all while proving that body confidence doesn’t come in just one size.

Aaron Goldenberg brings chaos, comedy, and queer heart

Goldenberg plays Wes, the friend every queer group chat probably wishes it had: loyal, hilarious, slightly unhinged, and always ready with an inappropriate joke at exactly the right moment. Teaming up with transgender actress Nicole Sky, who plays Monica, the pair deliver a friendship that’s delightfully chaotic while helping anchor a film tackling body image, self-worth, and the impossible beauty standards many LGBTQ+ people know all too well.

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“I am so excited to be part of this. It struck me right away as a queer story we don’t always see on screen. The film is definitely grounded in issues of body image, insecurities, and how we bring that into relationships. In the gay community, we have a standard that you must look like a pornstar or you’re not really trying. Not everybody wants to be on steroids, Janet,” Goldenberg tells Out.

Instead of pretending everyone has six-pack abs and endless confidence, In Between embraces the awkward, vulnerable, and very human parts of queer life that often get left on the cutting room floor.

Aaron Goldenberg says confidence looks different on everyone

For Goldenberg, Wes wasn’t interesting because he was perfect. He was interesting because he owned exactly who he was. That attitude resonated with the actor, whose own relationship with his body has changed over the years.

“We decided that our characters were just platonically horny for each other. They’re so inappropriate. It really explores a lot of interesting themes. I’m somebody who fluctuates in muscle tone and weight, so I decided a few years ago to do what my body needs at the moment. Sometimes my body needs rest or joy through food!”

It’s a refreshing reminder that queer joy isn’t reserved for people with impossible physiques. Sometimes it looks like laughing with your friends, ordering dessert, and refusing to apologize for either.

Aaron Goldenberg is done dressing for the algorithm

Apparently, spending time in Wes’ world inspired Goldenberg to stop asking permission to exist online. The actor says he’s embracing bolder fashion, posting racier photos, and leaving old career fears behind—even if that means watching his follower count shrink.

“I’m in fuck it phase right now! I’ve been posting more thirst traps wearing a thong at the pool. These are things I’ve been scared to post out of fear of judgement or the algorithm doing something weird. I was worried that it would come back and hurt my career. That was drilled into my generation of actors. I’ve lost thousands of followers, but I’m so tired of caring about that!”

Honestly, thousands of unfollows sound a lot less dramatic when you’re replacing them with confidence. Besides, the gays have long understood that the best glow-up isn’t a new gym routine—it’s finally deciding you don’t need everyone else’s approval.

With In Between making the festival rounds, Goldenberg is introducing audiences to a queer story that’s equal parts hilarious and heartfelt. And if his latest social media posts are any indication, he’s also reminding everyone that confidence is infinitely more attractive than playing it safe.