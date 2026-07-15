Drew Starkey Serves Shirtless Beach Body Perfection in ‘Lucky’

It only takes three seconds. Three. Very. Generous. Seconds. Apple TV+’s upcoming thriller Lucky just dropped a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clip of Drew Starkey shirtless on the beach, and suddenly everyone’s screen time report has some explaining to do. The actor serves golden-hour lighting, an unfairly sculpted physique, and the kind of effortless confidence that should probably come with a warning label.

Yes, there’s a plot. We’ll get to it.

Drew Starkey Is Having a Very Good Year

Fresh off turning heads in Queer, Starkey is back in a completely different role as Cary, the husband of Luciana “Lucky” Anderson, played by Anya Taylor-Joy. If the teaser is any indication, Cary spends at least part of the series proving that sunscreen isn’t the only thing worth applying at the beach.

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New look at Drew Starkey in Apple TV’s ‘LUCKY’ pic.twitter.com/x6dCmipFef — ★ (@POPin4k) July 13, 2026

The now-viral clip has already become prime GIF material, because apparently Apple TV+ understood exactly what the assignment was.

So… What’s Lucky About?

Beyond giving us a glimpse of Starkey’s beach physique, Lucky is a stylish crime thriller packed with con artists, million-dollar heists, dangerous secrets, and people making increasingly questionable life choices.

Lucky has spent her life mastering the art of survival thanks to her con artist father. But when a million-dollar job falls apart, she’s forced to run from both the FBI and a ruthless crime boss, setting off a high-stakes chase filled with twists, betrayals, and enough adrenaline to keep viewers glued to the couch.

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Who’s in the Cast?

Anya Taylor-Joy leads the series as Lucky, alongside:

Drew Starkey as Cary

Timothy Olyphant as John

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor as FBI Agent Billie Rand

Annette Bening as mob boss Priscilla

Clifton Collins Jr.

William Fichtner

Honestly, that’s a cast worthy of committing a little streaming binge.

The Queer Connection We Haven’t Forgotten

For LGBTQ+ audiences, Starkey’s breakout moment arrived with Queer (2024), where he played Eugene Allerton opposite Daniel Craig’s William Lee.

The film earned praise for its sensual tension, emotional complexity, and Starkey’s quietly magnetic performance. It also introduced many viewers to an actor who can communicate an entire emotional arc with little more than a lingering glance—which probably explains why fans are now dissecting every frame of Lucky like it’s the Zapruder film, except significantly hotter.

Mark Your Calendars—and Maybe Keep Some Water Nearby

Lucky premieres Wednesday, July 15, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Will viewers stay for the twists, crime, and edge-of-your-seat suspense? Absolutely. Will many also rewind that beach scene an unreasonable number of times?

The evidence is already piling up… and frankly, the prosecution has a very compelling case.

Souce: Deadline