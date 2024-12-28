Aaron Taylor-Johnson Looks Hot and Flexible Dancing On Stage

Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s Hollywood portfolio just keeps getting bigger and bigger and his dance moves are getting smoother and sexier by the day.

The 34-year-old actor is seriously on fire this December! He’s currently starring in two recently released films this December playing the titular role in Kraven: The Hunter and taking on the mysterious vampire skeptic, Friedrich Harding, in the gothic horror Nosferatu. But that’s not all—an old gem from 2020 has made a comeback!

In a resurfaced clip, an incredibly fit, shirtless Taylor-Johnson sports a mustache and gets his groove on under a string of fairy lights in Rhye’s Black Rain music video. Oh, and did we mention that the video was directed by his wife, Sam Taylor-Johnson?

Photo Credit: Rhye (YouTube)

Fans who aren’t aware of the music video’s existence assumed this clip was taken either from Kraven: The Hunter or Nosferatu, but what’s even better is that this clip is actually a whole four minutes long if you go check out Rhye’s Black Rain music video.

Comments on the post were absolutely hilarious, proving that Aaron Taylor-Johnson is one heck of a talented, silly, and flexible man:

“I’ve succumbed to the Babyratu.”

“No one can confirm this isn’t the Kraven post credits scene”

“It’s really irresponsible to upload a ten hour video. 😂”

“I always forget he gave us Kickass until i see silly stuff like this”

“This is the Bullet Train hottie? Well done, Sir. Well done!”

“This is strangely hypnotic.”

“Ha… seems there is a god 😮”

You can catch Nosferatu starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Willem Dafoe, Emma Corrin, Bill Skarsgärd, Nicholas Hoult, and Lily Rose-Depp in cinemas everywhere.