‘ABBA Voyage’ – A Disco-tastic, Immersive Concert Experience

ABBA Voyage – the groundbreaking hologram show – reimagines what live music can be in the digital age. On a recent trip to London, this writer was blown away by the production – a dazzling fusion of cutting-edge technology, nostalgia, and the timeless magic of ABBA’s music.

This virtual hologram concert, held in a custom-built venue in London, allows fans to experience the legendary Swedish pop group as they’ve never seen them before but with the benefit of modern technology.

From the moment you enter the arena, it’s clear that ABBA Voyage isn’t just a concert—it’s a full-on immersive experience. And the holograms, or “ABBAtars,” are spectacular.

Using motion-capture technology and meticulous attention to detail, ABBA’s iconic members—Benny, Björn, Agnetha, and Anni-Frid—are digitally presented in their prime, performing with the same energy, passion, and precision that defined the band’s 1970s heyday. Watching these lifelike avatars perform songs like “Dancing Queen” and “Mamma Mia” is like stepping back in time, but with a fresh twist.

“To be or not to be — that is no longer the question,” band member Benny Andersson announces from the stage.

The venue itself is expertly designed to maximize the impact of the holographic performances. The immersive 360-degree stage design is accompanied by stunning light shows and high-definition visuals. The sound is rich and enveloping, surrounding the audience from all angles.

The production is complemented by a ten-person live band and back-up singers. Perfectly balancing nostalgia and innovation, ABBA Voyage delivers those famous disco-tastic costumes, intricate choreography, and unforgettable melodies with state-of-the-art visuals that transport the audience to another world.

The result is an immersive journey that engages the senses to create an unparalleled concert experience.

Even though the avatars are not physically present, the emotional connection to the music is real. The audience is treated to ABBA’s timeless hits in a way that feels both intimate and grand.

More than just a concert, ABBA Voyage combines the band’s rich musical legacy with the potential of future entertainment technology – showcasing the power of music to bring people together and how technology can enhance, rather than diminish, that connection.

Whether you’re a lifelong ABBA fan or a newcomer to their music, ABBA Voyage is a groundbreaking leap forward in live performance, setting the bar for how we can experience music in the digital age. If you’re in the London area, it’s definitely a very cool concert experience.