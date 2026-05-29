Brad Pitt and the Penis Cream Lawsuit Nobody Saw Coming

There are celebrity lawsuits, and then there are celebrity lawsuits involving Brad Pitt and luxury penis cream brands.

Pitt is currently caught in one of the internet’s most bizarre legal stories after high-end men’s beauty company Beau D. accused his skincare line Beau Domaine of copying its business name, according to AirMail. And yes, before you ask, Beau D. really does sell penis cream.

According to reports, Pitt’s company rebranded itself from “Le Domaine” to “Beau Domaine” last year. Beau D. now claims the new name is confusingly similar to its own branding and has officially filed a lawsuit in California after allegedly trying to settle things privately multiple times beforehand.

Naturally, the internet immediately stopped everything it was doing to investigate.

So What Exactly Is Beau D.?

Beau D. is not your average men’s grooming brand, according to its website. In fact, the company very specifically says it is “not necessarily a skincare line or a grooming line,” which honestly raises more questions than it answers. The brand’s aesthetic leans heavily into cheeky luxury branding, complete with a website featuring a sperm-shaped cursor because apparently subtlety died long ago.

Its most talked-about product is the “D. Cream” or “Créme Pénis,” which the company describes as something users can “rub in for maximum moisture, smoothness, and potency.” You know. Casual skincare language.

SUGGESTED: Tinder and Diesel Celebrate Pride With Sexy New Capsule Collection

Meanwhile, Pitt’s Brand Is Much More Traditional

Pitt’s skincare company Beau Domaine exists in a completely different luxury universe.

The actor co-founded the French beauty brand in 2022 alongside the Perrin family, well-known winemakers based in Provence, France. According to Beau Domaine’s website, Pitt initially wanted to start a wine company with the Perrin family, but shifted to skincare somewhere down the line. Unlike Beau D., Beau Domaine focuses on traditional luxury skincare products aimed at men. To be extremely clear, Beau Domaine does not sell penis creams.

Instead, the company markets premium skincare using antioxidant-rich ingredients inspired by the Perrin family’s wine-growing expertise. Think expensive creams, minimalist packaging, and the kind of products that probably sit inside bathrooms with very good lighting.

Unfortunately for Pitt, the similarity between the names Beau D. and Beau Domaine has now escalated into a full legal dispute.

Why Is Beau D. Suing?

According to the lawsuit, Beau D. claims Pitt’s team only adopted the Beau Domaine branding last year after originally operating as Le Domaine. The company argues the names are too similar and could potentially confuse consumers. The lawsuit reportedly accuses Pitt’s company of false designation of origin and unfair competition under California business law.

Beau D. is seeking more than $75,000 in damages and wants Pitt’s company blocked from continuing to use the Beau Domaine name.

Honestly, somewhere inside a courtroom folder right now sits paperwork containing both the phrases “luxury penis cream” and “Brad Pitt,” which feels historic in its own strange way.

RELATED: Brad Pitt “Missed That Window” for a Gay Experience— But We’re Still Dreaming

The Internet Is Having the Time of Its Life

Part of what makes the story so entertaining is the complete tonal clash between the two similar, yet different, brands. On one side, you have Brad Pitt’s elegant French skincare company built around luxury and sophistication. On the other, a wildly cheeky men’s beauty brand with a sperm-shaped cursor selling something called “D. Cream.”

It sounds less like a legal battle and more like the setup to an HBO comedy series.

Still, trademark disputes in the beauty world are extremely common, especially when celebrity brands enter crowded luxury markets. The difference here is that most lawsuits do not involve penis moisturizers.

That detail alone has guaranteed this story a permanent spot in internet pop culture history.

Whether Beau D. wins the lawsuit or not, one thing is already certain: absolutely nobody expected Brad Pitt’s skincare era to include this much penis cream discourse.