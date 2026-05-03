Awesome Ace Of ‘American Gladiators’ + Furry Friends + More

Written by Randy Slovacek
Randy Slovacek

Randy, a senior editor, has been with Instinct Magazine since 2018. He is also the writer/editor of The Randy Report (GLAAD Media Award nominee for Outstanding Blog), which covers the daily news cycle...

All Articles by Randy Slovacek

Published May 3, 2026

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Updated May 3, 2026

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Anderson, Drew, and Saulo, plus more InstaHunks

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Drew Aggouras, “Ace” (with the face) of the new Prime Video reboot of “American Gladiators.”

Drew Aggouras of American Gladiators

Fabricio chilled with his furry friends:

Fabricio

Anderson Hoffman can be my Captain America anytime:

Hoffman

Thai Fifer worked with the shadows:

Thai

Aaron enjoyed another stunning day Down Under:

Aaron

Adam is proof not everyone we follow on Instagram is a bear:

Adam

Acácio Almeida beached it in Brazil:

Acacio

Persian Wolf sent regards from Puerto Vallarta:

Persian

Morgan Figge wasn’t sure which Friday he was celebrating:

MorganF

Kyle Krieger looked cute on the court:

KyleK

Cover guy Kevin Davis was doing what he does best:

KevinD

Pretinho posed with a mountain. He’s the one in front:

Pretinho

Alejo Ospina posed with his morning wood:

Alejo

Bader brought the furry goodness:

Bader

Saulo can serve us anytime:

Saulo

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