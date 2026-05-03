Awesome Ace Of ‘American Gladiators’ + Furry Friends + More

Sharing some favorite Instagrams from the week, beginning with Drew Aggouras, “Ace” (with the face) of the new Prime Video reboot of “American Gladiators.”

Fabricio chilled with his furry friends:

Anderson Hoffman can be my Captain America anytime:

Thai Fifer worked with the shadows:

Aaron enjoyed another stunning day Down Under:

Adam is proof not everyone we follow on Instagram is a bear:

Acácio Almeida beached it in Brazil:

Persian Wolf sent regards from Puerto Vallarta:

Morgan Figge wasn’t sure which Friday he was celebrating:

Kyle Krieger looked cute on the court:

Cover guy Kevin Davis was doing what he does best:

Pretinho posed with a mountain. He’s the one in front:

Alejo Ospina posed with his morning wood:

Bader brought the furry goodness:

Saulo can serve us anytime: