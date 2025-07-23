Start your engines, boys—Adam Lambert is single and back on the market. According to TMZ, the glam-rock icon and his boyfriend of nearly four years, Oliver Gliese, have officially called it quits, and it all allegedly happened within the last month.

Now before you clutch your pearls too tightly, take a breath—because, in a rare twist for celebrity breakups, this one was “totally amicable, clean, and drama-free.” Yes, you read that right. No cryptic Instagram stories, no unfollowing sprees, no shady song lyrics. Just a grown-up decision between two very sparkly adults.

Lambert, 43, and Gliese, 29, had been going strong since they were first photographed together back in February 2021, casually cozying up in Mexico. By May of that year, Adam had made it Instagram-official (because what is love if not shareable?). Rumor has it, though, that the pair may have been quietly dating as early as 2020, and given how intensely private Lambert can be about his relationships, we wouldn’t be surprised if the whispers were true.

Gliese, a Danish Twitch streamer and former innovation forum assistant, brought his own flair to the pairing—especially through his drag persona, Valkyrie, known for giving serious Norse goddess energy. A graduate of Copenhagen Business School, Oliver was no stranger to the spotlight, and the couple made a fabulous duo both online and on red carpets. When people commented on their 14-year age gap, Oliver famously clapped back with this gem:

“We are very happy together, and if the haters don’t like it, we don’t really give a f***. Grow up and challenge yourself to explore tolerance.”

. @adamlambert talks new music! Moving to New York and having a new chapter in his life and being inspired , he says he’s done a lot of sessions this last month! 🙌👏 pic.twitter.com/CNjRvUPxNd — GELLY (@4Gelly) July 22, 2025

Whew. And the crowd went wild.

But as all glam rock ballads go, there’s always a twist. Just one day before the breakup news hit the internet, TMZ also reported that Lambert sold his Hollywood Hills mansion—a move that’s starting to make a whole lot more sense now.

Per their sources, the Grammy nominee offloaded the four-bedroom hillside estate for $6.2 million, a cool $300K less than what he originally paid in 2018. Originally listed for $7.375 million, the three-story home didn’t snag a buyer at that price, but Adam still made a nearly Hollywood-worthy exit.

So where to now? All signs point to New York City. Lambert’s been spending noticeably more time in the Big Apple lately, making appearances and hinting at possible East Coast endeavors. A new era, maybe? A new Broadway flirtation? (We can hope.)

With a breakup behind him, a house almost off his hands, and a glitter-lined career that’s still thriving, Adam Lambert seems to be entering a full-on reinvention era. Single, stylish, and possibly switching coasts—he’s embracing the clean slate with the same confidence and edge that’s defined his career from day one.

So here’s to heartbreaks that don’t need to be messy, moves that make sense, and men who know their worth.

Welcome back to single life, Adam—we can’t wait to see what you glam up next.

REFERENCE: TMZ