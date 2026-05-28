‘Blowie’ Combines Queer Horror, Porn Stars, and a Killer Doll Mask

What do you get when you throw sex workers, a creepy blow-up doll aesthetic, a remote mansion, and a group of content creators together? Apparently, you get Blowie, one of the strangest and most entertaining queer horror films heading into summer.

Arriving on Digital and On Demand on May 26 through Dark Star Pictures, Blowie is not pretending to be prestige cinema. It knows exactly what it is: loud, chaotic, sexy, bloody, campy, and deeply unserious in the most enjoyable way possible.

The premise alone feels like something born from a fever dream at 2 a.m. A group of sex workers rent an isolated mansion to shoot OnlyFans content. Things spiral out of control after a tragic accident, and suddenly they find themselves stalked by Blowie, a terrifying doll-faced killer with revenge on the brain.

Yes, the killer is literally called Blowie.

And honestly? That level of commitment deserves respect.

Queer Horror Gets Deliciously Messy

The trailer already looks like pure midnight-movie energy. There are dramatic lighting choices, suspiciously attractive people running through hallways, chaotic screaming, and the exact kind of over-the-top tension horror fans secretly love. At one point, the group accidentally kills a man who appears to be part of their circle and decides the best solution is to dump the body into a lake.

As one naturally does.

NEW TRAILER – Described as a “sexy, bloody slasher” starring real-life porn stars, BLOWIE features a killer dressed up like a blow-up doll. The film follows a group of sex workers who rent a remote mansion. A tragic accident unleashes Blowie: a doll-faced killer. pic.twitter.com/IIdfRo3DH7 — Bloody Disgusting (@BDisgusting) May 22, 2026

The film stars real-life adult performers including Bishop Black, Gabriel Cross, Kayden Gray, Leander, Clark Lewis, and Kali Sudhra, which gives Blowie a deliberately provocative edge. The movie leans into its adult-industry backdrop instead of trying to sanitize it, and that unapologetic queer energy is part of what makes the entire thing stand out.

It also helps that the movie looks fully aware of how absurd its own concept is. This is not elevated horror drenched in metaphors about grief. This is sexy slasher chaos with camp humor and enough fake blood to keep horror fans fed.

It Looks Like Porn…and That’s Kind of the Point

One of the funniest reactions online has been viewers realizing the movie genuinely looks like it was shot with the visual style of modern adult content. But instead of hurting the movie, that oddly works in its favor.

There is something refreshingly shameless about a film embracing sleaze, horror, and queer eroticism all at once without trying to apologize for it. Horror and camp have always been deeply connected, and Blowie seems determined to crank that relationship to maximum volume.

Co-written and co-directed by altSHIFT, Ed Aldridge, and Sam Lidbetter, the film blends supernatural horror, slasher violence, and dark comedy into what already feels destined for cult-movie status.

And honestly, cult classics are often way more fun than Oscar bait anyway.

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Horror Fans Are Already Losing Their Minds

The online reactions have been exactly what you would hope for from a movie this ridiculous.

One person joked, “Missed opportunity to have called it ‘I Know Who You Did Last Summer.’”

Another viewer wrote, “Wait this sounds awesome.”

Meanwhile, horror fans seem genuinely fascinated by the sheer audacity of the concept. One comment perfectly summed up the general reaction: “As a horror fan I can honestly say I’ve never seen anything like that before in my life.”

That might actually be Blowie’s greatest strength.

In an era where horror sometimes takes itself very seriously, there is something exciting about a movie willing to embrace pure chaotic entertainment. It feels grimy, trashy, spooky, funny, and weirdly self-aware all at once.

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Future Halloween Staple?

Will Blowie sweep awards season? Probably not.

Will critics debate its deeper artistic meaning in film school essays? Also unlikely.

But could this become one of those cult queer horror movies people gather around every Halloween with drinks, friends, and extremely loud reactions? Absolutely.

Sometimes the best horror movies are not the polished masterpieces. Sometimes they are the films that make audiences yell, laugh, cringe, and wonder who on earth approved this concept in the first place.

And based on the trailer alone, Blowie seems more than ready to become exactly that kind of chaotic horror experience.