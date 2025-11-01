Adam Rippon is twirling into a whole new chapter — and this time, there’s not an ice rink in sight! The Olympic medalist, retired figure skater, and all-around gay icon just announced on Instagram that he’s opening his very own medical spa. Yes, you read that right: the man who once mastered the art of triple axels is now diving headfirst into the world of facials, fillers, and fabulous skin.

Adam Rippon Opens Up About New Plans

In a video that instantly sent his fans spiraling (in the best way), Rippon shared:

“I’m opening a medical spa and I’m documenting the journey. Here we go…” Seated casually in his soon-to-be business space, the skater-turned-entrepreneur kept things hilariously real: “Do I know what I’m doing? No. Not really. But what I’ve learned is that nobody really knows what they’re doing until they just do it.”

Honestly, we felt that.

Rippon went on to confirm that yes, it’s a real medical spa — and no, he won’t be the one wielding the Botox needles.

“Does that mean that I will be injecting Botox into you? No, it doesn’t. And, um, that, in fact, would be illegal,” he joked. “This is going to be, in fact, a legal business.”

Joining him on this bold new venture are some familiar faces — including his husband, who’s a designer (we love a power couple), and his longtime friend Tamar, who he says is “the best injector [he’s] ever been to.” Honestly, if Adam says she’s good, we’re already booking our appointment.

And of course, Rippon won’t be doing it alone — his husband, Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, is stepping in as the designer behind the med spa’s aesthetic.

Fans flooded the comments with love, humor, and a healthy dose of awe:

“Honey, if you can do multiple triple axels and not die at the Olympics… you can run a med spa.”



Another chimed in with the ultimate seal of approval: “Entrepreneur slay.”

Even Rippon’s medical director, Dr. Chantal Lunderville, jumped in with excitement:

“So happy to be with you during this journey and being your medical director 👩🏻‍⚕️ let’s go!”

Rippon promises to document the entire process — likely through videos and podcast episodes. So get ready for behind-the-scenes chaos, skincare secrets, and that signature Rippon wit we all adore.

Because if there’s one thing Adam’s proven time and time again — from Olympic ice to Dancing with the Stars — it’s that he knows how to shine under pressure. And now, he’s helping the rest of us glow too.